Tourist in his 50s walked 30,000 steps a day; blood in his urine... a 7-cm clot blocked his bladder

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 50s who was on a trip walking 30,000 steps a day for five days developed difficulty urinating and blood in his urine, and underwent emergency surgery.

According to Chinese media outlets including China News, Mr. Zhou, 57, from Chongqing, visited Hangzhou with his wife during a holiday. The two kept up a packed itinerary, visiting several tourist attractions. They averaged 20,000 to 30,000 steps a day.

The problem arose on the fifth day of the trip. Mr. Zhou suddenly began having trouble urinating. Even when he strained, only a few drops came out, and his urine turned pink.

His symptoms worsened as night fell. His urine turned dark red, and clots large enough to see with the naked eye came out as well. Unable to pass urine, his lower abdomen grew increasingly distended and painful. The couple eventually went to the emergency department of a hospital near their accommodation.

Tests showed that Mr. Zhou’s bladder was full of urine and blood clots. There was a clot about 7 cm in size inside his bladder, and his prostate had enlarged to about 5.5 cm.

Mr. Zhou already had benign prostatic hyperplasia. A week before coming to Hangzhou, he had a catheter inserted at a hospital in Chongqing because of difficulty urinating. The medical team recommended surgery at the time, but Mr. Zhou postponed it because his vacation had already been planned. After the catheter was removed and he was able to urinate again, he intended to have surgery after returning from his trip.

The medical team at the Hangzhou hospital eventually removed the blood clot that had accumulated in his bladder and inserted a catheter to drain the urine.

Tests showed that his prostate had grown considerably and was protruding toward the bladder, and that the blood vessels on its surface had become thicker and more numerous. The medical team determined that active bleeding was occurring from a vein and recommended surgery.

However, after the clot was removed and the urine drained, Mr. Zhou’s abdominal distension quickly improved. He said, “I think I’m feeling better now,” and indicated that he intended to fly back to Chongqing the next day.

But the situation changed again. Blood tests that night showed that his hemoglobin had fallen to 9.7 g/dL. A typical adult male hemoglobin level is around 13.5–17.5 g/dL. The medical team determined that he had moderate anemia due to blood loss.

Mr. Zhou eventually followed the medical team’s recommendation and underwent prostate surgery.

Mr. Zhou recovered smoothly after surgery and was able to urinate normally once the catheter was removed.

The medical team advised him to avoid long-haul flights immediately after surgery. In the early stages of recovery, sitting for long periods can reduce activity and cause blood to stagnate around the pelvis, increasing the risk of renewed bleeding at the surgical site or clot formation. Accordingly, Mr. Zhou and his wife decided to take a sleeper train back to Chongqing instead of flying.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.