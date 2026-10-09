Knee pain that strikes when standing up after sitting... When is knee replacement surgery needed for osteoarthritis?

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Knee pain that comes with age is easy to dismiss as a normal part of aging, but it may be a sign of osteoarthritis. If knee discomfort gradually worsens and begins to limit daily activities—such as going up and down stairs, standing up from a seated position, or walking for a long time—appropriate management and treatment are needed.

Osteoarthritis, which is particularly common among middle-aged and older adults, often begins with mild pain and stiffness. Over time, however, the joint cartilage can gradually wear down, leading to pain, inflammation, and reduced joint function. With guidance from Professor Hong Gi-beom of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital, here is an overview of how knee osteoarthritis progresses and how it is treated.

◇Pay attention from the early stages... The stage does not necessarily correspond to the degree of pain

The progression of osteoarthritis is classified into stages 1 through 4 based on radiological findings, such as X-rays, but the stage does not necessarily correspond to the degree of pain. It generally progresses gradually, with symptoms repeatedly improving and worsening in cycles of several months.

In the early stages, symptoms are limited to temporary discomfort during activity or mild stiffness. As the condition enters the middle stage, cartilage damage gradually worsens, pain occurs more often with movement, and the knee may become less stable. In the late stages, the joint cartilage is almost completely worn away, causing the bones to rub directly against each other and resulting in severe pain; even basic daily activities may become difficult.

Because the severity of symptoms and discomfort varies depending on the stage and timing of progression, it is important to pay attention to diagnosis and treatment from the outset.

◇From weight management and rehabilitation exercises to medication and injections

Treatment is broadly divided into nonsurgical and surgical approaches. Nonsurgical treatment includes weight management and regular rehabilitation exercises. These can reduce the strain on the joints and help manage pain. Medication and injection therapy may also be used alongside them.

Common injection treatments include intra-articular cartilage injections (hyaluronic acid), DNA injections (polynucleotide), steroid injections that quickly reduce inflammation, and injections of autologous platelet-rich plasma (Platelet-Rich Plasma, PRP), which have recently drawn attention.

Hyaluronic acid injections supplement the joint’s lubrication and help it move. Steroid injections are effective at reducing inflammation and pain, but caution is needed with repeated use. PRP injections involve separating platelet-rich plasma from the patient’s own blood and injecting it. However, research is still underway into its effectiveness for osteoarthritis and the criteria for its use, so patients should consult thoroughly with a specialist before deciding whether to undergo the treatment.

◇Consider knee replacement surgery if severe pain persists

Knee replacement surgery may be considered if severe pain persists despite nonsurgical treatment and significantly interferes with daily life.

Knee replacement surgery involves removing the damaged surfaces of the knee joint and replacing them with an artificial joint made of metal and polyethylene. It can be expected to reduce pain and improve joint function after surgery.

Surgery is generally considered when the joint cartilage is severely damaged and the bones are in direct contact, or when pain severely limits daily activities. Whether to operate is determined by taking into account the patient’s age, overall health, degree of pain, and extent of joint damage. It is important to consult thoroughly with a specialist and choose the treatment best suited to the patient.

◇Consistent rehabilitation and regular follow-up are important after surgery

Advances in medical technology have improved both knee replacement techniques and postoperative care. The surgical approach varies according to the patient’s condition and the extent of joint damage. After surgery, rehabilitation is needed to restore joint function and the ability to walk.

The length of the hospital stay may vary depending on the patient’s condition and the hospital’s policies. After surgery, patients begin walking with an assistive device under the medical team’s guidance and gradually regain joint function through rehabilitation. Overall recovery time varies from person to person and may take several weeks to several months, making consistent rehabilitation exercises and regular follow-up important.

Knee pain may be a sign that something is wrong with the health of the joint.

Professor Hong Gi-beom of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital said, “Rather than simply attributing knee pain to age, it is important to pay attention to recurring pain and difficulties in daily life.” He advised, “Knee replacement surgery can also be an option for returning to everyday life, but before that, efforts to protect joint health through weight management and rehabilitation exercises are needed.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Hong Gi-beom

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.