Legs go numb while walking, but feel better when bending forward? Could it be a sign of spinal stenosis?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If your buttocks or legs become numb and painful while walking, forcing you to stop and rest, or your symptoms improve when you bend forward, you may want to consider spinal stenosis as a possible cause. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spinal canal, through which nerves pass, narrows with age. In some cases, numbness in the legs or difficulty walking can be more prominent than back pain. It is especially important to get an accurate diagnosis to identify the cause and receive appropriate treatment if the distance you can walk gradually shortens or you repeatedly experience weakness in your legs.

◇ Leg symptoms may be more prominent than back pain...Symptoms may also improve when bending forward

Spinal stenosis usually develops as age-related degenerative changes affect the joints, ligaments and discs around the spine. Thickened ligaments, enlarged joints or bulging discs can narrow the space through which the nerves pass.

Typical symptoms include pain and numbness extending from the buttocks to the thighs and calves. Back pain can also occur, but leg symptoms often worsen when walking or standing for a long time. A characteristic symptom is “neurogenic intermittent claudication,” in which a person’s legs become painful or numb after walking a certain distance, requiring them to rest briefly before they can walk again.

As symptoms progress, the distance a person can walk may gradually shorten, and their legs may become weak or numbness may set in. However, similar symptoms can also occur with vascular or other neurological disorders, so it is important to get an accurate diagnosis rather than judge by symptoms alone.

Diagnosis may involve the symptoms reported by the patient, a neurological examination, X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Imaging tests show where the spinal canal has narrowed and to what extent. However, not everyone with stenosis visible on imaging needs treatment. The actual degree of pain, difficulty walking, and changes in muscle strength and sensation must also be assessed.

◇ Non-surgical treatment in the early stages...Maintain a healthy weight and strengthen the muscles around the back and waist

In the early stages, when symptoms are not severe, non-surgical treatments such as medication, physical therapy, exercise therapy and injections may be used. Surgery may be considered if pain or difficulty walking persists despite these treatments, or if neurological symptoms such as reduced muscle strength develop.

The basic aim of surgery is to remove the structures compressing the nerves and widen the narrowed space. The appropriate surgical approach is selected based on factors such as the location and extent of the affected area and the stability of the spine. While microscopic surgery was the main approach in the past, spinal endoscopic surgery is now also used to reduce the size of the incision and damage to surrounding tissue. Endoscopic spinal surgery includes single-portal procedures, which use one access point, and biportal procedures, which use two.

Spinal stenosis is not a condition for which the same treatment can be used for every patient. The treatment plan should take into account not only the location and severity of the narrowing, but also the patient’s age, symptoms, the extent to which daily life is affected, and any coexisting conditions.

Maintaining a healthy weight and regularly strengthening the muscles around the back, waist and abdomen can help prevent the condition and manage symptoms. It is advisable to avoid sitting in the same position for long periods and repeatedly lifting heavy objects. Older patients may also benefit from regularly exercising in ways suited to their physical condition, such as walking or swimming, to help maintain spinal health.

Professor Heo Jun-seok, head of the spine division in the Department of Neurosurgery at Korea University Anam Hospital, noted, “In my practice, I often see that a considerable number of patients with lower back pain mistakenly believe they have spinal stenosis based solely on X-rays taken in the past.”

He explained, “Spinal stenosis can be diagnosed only when a spine specialist makes a comprehensive assessment of detailed imaging, such as an MRI, as well as the pain and difficulty walking the patient actually experiences and their neurological function.” On treatment principles, he added, “Non-surgical treatments should be given an adequate trial in the early stages. But when surgery is truly necessary, it is important not to delay it excessively and to carefully choose a surgical approach suited to the patient’s condition.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Heo Jun-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.