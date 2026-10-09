CIA Secret Base Becomes Chinese Military Base... Is China Expanding Its Military Influence in Southeast Asia?

Image source: Vantor, a satellite imagery analysis and intelligence platform, and CNN

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Chinese military has established new military facilities and begun operating them at a former airfield in Laos that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) used during the Vietnam War to support covert operations. The facilities, where China and Laos will jointly conduct aviation training and provide military support, have drawn attention as China expands its foothold for military cooperation on the Southeast Asian mainland.

According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, China's Ministry of National Defense recently announced that the China-Laos Joint Support and Training Center and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy had begun operating at Ban Keun Airport, about 64 kilometers north of Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

The facility, just 40 kilometers from the Thai border, has been equipped with infrastructure for aircraft operations in recent years. An analysis of materials obtained by CNN found that, since December last year, a runway about 2 kilometers long, taxiways and an apron capable of accommodating 22 aircraft had been completed.

Satellite images also captured eight aircraft. They were assessed as possibly being Hongdu JL-8 trainers from China. The JL-8 is a two-seat aircraft that can be used for pilot training and light-attack missions.

China's Ministry of National Defense explained that the facility is intended to support the training and development of Lao Air Force pilots and will be jointly maintained and managed by the two countries. It also said, “It is not aimed at any third country, and will help strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries' militaries and maintain peace and stability in the region.”

Ban Keun Airport in Laos was used by the airline Air America, which was operated by the CIA during the Vietnam War. At the time, the airport served as a logistics and support hub for covert operations in the region. In effect, a site that once supported U.S. covert operations has been transformed into a China-Laos military cooperation facility.

Experts explained that Laos has strategic value as a foothold for accessing mainland Southeast Asia, given that it shares a border with China and has infrastructure links, including railways.

China is known to have only one officially held overseas military base to date: a facility in Djibouti in northeastern Africa. Opened in 2017, the Djibouti base is China's first official overseas military base.

China has also funded the expansion of Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand coast of the Kingdom of Cambodia. The base is jointly operated by Chinese and Cambodian forces. In particular, the construction of a new pier large enough to berth even Chinese aircraft carriers has prompted concerns about China's military intentions in the region.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.