U.S. to livestream firing-squad execution of former Army major who killed 13; first such execution since 1945

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The execution of the gunman who killed 13 people at a U.S. military base is set to be livestreamed on December 3 (local time).

According to ABC News and other U.S. media outlets, the execution of former U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan, who opened fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. military base in Texas, in 2009, killing 13 people and injuring 32, is set to be livestreamed. He is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3 at the very base where he committed the attack. It will be the first execution carried out by the U.S. military since 1961, and the first by firing squad since 1945.

A U.S. Defense Department official told ABC News that the department plans to livestream Hasan’s execution online. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said in a media interview that day that the execution would be made public.

In an interview with the conservative-leaning outlet Human Events, Secretary Hegseth explained that Fort Hood was chosen as the site of Hasan’s execution because it was where he committed the attack. The execution time was reportedly set for 1 p.m. to roughly coincide with the time the attack began.

He emphasized, “We’re going to make sure people can see it for themselves and conduct it publicly,” and “People need to know that this type of crime has serious consequences.”

Hasan, a U.S. Army psychiatrist and military physician, opened fire at Fort Hood on November 5, 2009, killing 12 active-duty service members and one retired service member and injuring 32. At the time, he claimed the attack was an act of jihad, or holy war. In 2013, a military court jury found him guilty of premeditated murder and attempted murder, among other charges, and sentenced him to death.

President Donald Trump approved Hasan’s execution on the 2nd. Secretary Hegseth recommended that he be executed by firing squad, and President Trump accepted the recommendation.

Meanwhile, the specific procedures for carrying out the execution by firing squad have not yet been disclosed.

The U.S. Army’s rules for execution by firing squad were established in 1959 and have not been amended since. An official said new procedures for carrying out executions by firing squad are now being developed on an expedited basis.

Under the existing rules, the condemned may receive religious support from a military chaplain until the execution. Eight shooters, led by a senior noncommissioned officer, are to take part in the execution. They stand in a line some distance from the condemned.

The rules stipulate that one to three of the eight rifles are to be loaded with blank rounds. The shooters select their weapons at random, and the condemned wears a military uniform with insignia such as medals and rank insignia removed. After the condemned is given an opportunity to make a final statement, medical personnel attach a target over the heart, and the shooters are to fire simultaneously on command.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.