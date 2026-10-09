High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure: No Symptoms Doesn’t Mean You’re in the Clear—Heart-Healthy Habits Emphasized by Specialists

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] High blood pressure can damage the heart and blood vessels without obvious symptoms, while heart failure can threaten daily life with shortness of breath and swelling. For cardiovascular disease, it is important not only to manage risk factors before it develops but also to continue taking medication regularly, undergoing cardiac rehabilitation, and improving lifestyle habits after treatment. To mark World Heart Day, Bucheon Sejong Hospital provided information on the causes, treatment, and management of major cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure and heart failure, and emphasized the importance of preventing and managing cardiovascular disease through cardiac rehabilitation and lifestyle changes.

◇Understanding and Managing High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a condition in which blood pressure remains elevated. Because it usually causes no noticeable symptoms, it is often called the “silent killer.”

It is mainly associated with genetic factors, while excessive salt intake, alcohol consumption, smoking, lack of exercise, obesity, and stress can contribute to its development. In some cases, it is caused by kidney or endocrine disorders.

If left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to serious complications, including an enlarged heart, angina, heart attack, heart failure, stroke, cerebral hemorrhage, kidney failure, and impaired vision.

Therefore, it is important to have blood pressure measured regularly even in the absence of symptoms, and to check for complications and coexisting conditions through blood and urine tests, an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram, and other examinations.

For accurate blood pressure management, home blood pressure monitoring or 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring can be used alongside measurements taken at a hospital.

At home, it is best to measure blood pressure within an hour of waking, after urinating and before taking medication. In the evening, measure it after resting for one to two minutes. Consistently recording readings at the same time and in the same position can help track changes in blood pressure and the effectiveness of treatment.

Treatment for high blood pressure combines lifestyle changes with medication. Important measures include maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet that includes vegetables and fruit, following a low-sodium diet, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol, and quitting smoking. If needed, blood pressure medications such as diuretics, calcium channel blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) are prescribed according to the patient’s condition.

Deok-hyeon Jang, a department chief in the Department of Cardiology at Bucheon Sejong Hospital, said, “High blood pressure should not be left untreated just because it has no symptoms; rather than being cured, it is a condition that needs to be consistently controlled and managed,” and added, “Regular blood pressure checks, management of risk factors, lifestyle changes, and consistent use of medication as prescribed by a doctor are important for preventing complications such as stroke and heart attack.”

◇Understanding, Treating, and Managing Heart Failure

Heart failure is a condition in which an abnormality in the heart’s structure or function prevents it from supplying enough blood.

Common symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, reduced exercise capacity, swelling in the legs, and abdominal bloating. In particular, becoming short of breath when climbing stairs or having difficulty breathing when lying down can be warning signs of heart failure.

Major causes include coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, arrhythmia, heart valve disease, and cardiomyopathy. Diabetes, obesity, sleep apnea, and kidney disease can also contribute. Diagnosis may involve blood tests, an electrocardiogram, a chest X-ray, and an echocardiogram. More detailed tests, such as cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and coronary angiography, are performed when needed.

Treating heart failure involves managing the underlying condition and factors that can worsen it, and providing medication suited to the heart’s function and the patient’s condition. Medication should be taken regularly as directed by medical professionals and should not be stopped without their advice, even if heart function improves. Some patients may need treatments such as an implantable defibrillator, while implantation of a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) or a heart transplant may be considered in end-stage heart failure.

Yun-ji Park, a department chief in the Department of Cardiology at Bucheon Sejong Hospital, said, “Heart failure is not a condition that ends with a single treatment; it requires ongoing treatment and lifelong management,” and added, “It is important to monitor symptoms such as shortness of breath and swelling carefully, and to manage the condition consistently through habits such as eating less salt, managing weight, and receiving appropriate medication.”

◇Rehabilitation and Lifestyle Management After Heart Disease

Major risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure, diabetes, dyslipidemia, abdominal obesity, insufficient fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, stress, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption.

To protect heart health, it is important to identify your own risk factors, manage them consistently, and improve your lifestyle habits.

Management of heart disease does not end just because treatment, such as surgery, is over. It is important to take part in a cardiac rehabilitation program after treatment to restore physical function and exercise capacity, and to reduce the risk of readmission and death from cardiovascular disease.

In daily life, it is best to start by changing small habits, such as quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, following a low-sodium diet, eating a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight. For example, reducing the amount of soup broth you consume, choosing whole-grain rice instead of white rice, and taking a light walk after meals can all help support good health.

Exercise should focus on aerobic activities that use large muscle groups, such as walking. In general, 30 minutes a day, five days a week, is recommended at an intensity that allows you to talk but makes it difficult to sing. If exercising for that long at once is difficult, you can break it into 10-minute sessions. However, anyone diagnosed with heart disease or experiencing chest pain, severe shortness of breath, dizziness, or similar symptoms should be evaluated by medical professionals and receive an individualized exercise prescription before exercising.

Se-yun Kim, team leader of the Physical Therapy Team at Bucheon Sejong Hospital, said, “To protect heart health, it is important not to stop at learning about the condition, but to put healthy habits such as regular walking and a healthy diet into practice in daily life,” and added, “Above all, remember to seek medical care without delay if abnormal symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath occur.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang | bellho@sportschosun.com

On the 29th of last month, to mark World Heart Day, medical staff from Bucheon Sejong Hospital are giving a health lecture for local residents in the auditorium on the fifth floor of Siheung City Public Health Center in

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.