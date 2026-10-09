“Thought it was a cold, but then breathing became labored”... RSV alert for infants, young children and older adults

Provided by H+ Yangji Hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If a baby whose symptoms began with a runny nose and sneezing and seemed like a cold starts having trouble breathing within a few days and cannot even feed properly, an RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infection should be considered. RSV can cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia in infants and young children. Infants, whose airways are particularly narrow, can deteriorate rapidly due to breathing difficulties and dehydration. Because it can be hard to distinguish RSV from a common cold in its early stages, it is important to keep a close eye not only on changes in the cough but also on feeding, urination and breathing.

Hong Ju-hee, a specialist in pediatrics at H+ Yangji Hospital, said, “RSV symptoms are similar to those of a common cold in the early stages, but within three to four days after the cough begins, lower respiratory tract symptoms such as rattling, phlegmy sounds or wheezing may become pronounced.” She added, “Infants who cannot speak have difficulty expressing their symptoms, so it is important to closely monitor their feeding, urination and breathing.”

◇Severe cough and wheezing when breathing... Symptoms can worsen, including vomiting

RSV begins with symptoms similar to a cold, such as a runny nose, sneezing and a mild fever. As the cough worsens, lower respiratory tract infection symptoms may appear, including rattling, phlegmy sounds or wheezing when breathing. Symptoms may also worsen, making it difficult to feed the child, particularly if coughing becomes severe at night and prevents them from sleeping properly, or if they vomit.

Infants may have difficulty coughing up phlegm because their airways are narrow and their cough reflex is immature, and their symptoms may worsen rapidly. Caregivers should watch for signs such as retractions, when the area below the ribs pulls inward with each breath; possible dehydration, including going six hours or more without urinating; cyanosis, when the lips or hands and feet turn blue; and marked lethargy. If cyanosis, severe breathing difficulty or a reduced level of consciousness occurs, seek emergency medical care immediately.

Specialist Hong emphasized, “Infants have an immature cough reflex and very narrow bronchioles, so respiratory symptoms can worsen rapidly when inflammation develops.” She added, “If an infant appears to be having trouble breathing, or their feeding drops sharply and their urine output also decreases, it is important to seek medical care immediately rather than assuming it is just a common cold and waiting to see what happens.”

◇Spread through respiratory secretions and contact with contaminated hands, toys and other items

RSV can spread through respiratory secretions produced when someone coughs or sneezes, as well as through contact with hands, toys and household items contaminated with the virus. In settings such as postpartum care centers, where mothers and newborns live together and multiple newborns are cared for, one infected person may spread the virus to many others.

Adults or mothers who contract RSV may have no symptoms or only mild cold-like symptoms, and can pass the virus to a newborn without realizing they are infected. Therefore, in spaces where newborns live, contact with visitors or family members who have respiratory symptoms should be limited, and hands should be washed thoroughly before caring for a newborn.

RSV treatment centers on supportive care to relieve respiratory symptoms and provide sufficient fluids and nutrition, rather than antiviral treatment that directly eliminates the virus. Depending on the symptoms and their severity, treatment such as oxygen or fluids may be given. At home, it may help to gently clear nasal secretions before feeding and offer smaller amounts more frequently instead of a large amount at once. However, if the child has difficulty breathing or shows signs of dehydration, they should be seen by a healthcare professional rather than managed at home.

◇Reinfection is common in young children... Older adults should also watch for pneumonia and worsening of existing conditions

RSV reinfection is common, and particular care is needed with infants and young children up to 24 months of age. Premature infants and infants with underlying conditions such as congenital heart disease, chronic lung disease or immunocompromise are at higher risk of developing severe illness. Older adults may also develop pneumonia or experience worsening of existing conditions after an RSV infection, so families should take care to prevent transmission among family members.

Preventive antibodies can be used to help prevent RSV. Unlike conventional vaccines, this is a form of passive immunization in which ready-made antibodies are administered directly, and protection can be expected after administration. However, eligibility and timing may vary depending on the product and national immunization guidelines, so the decision should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional.

Everyday infection prevention is also important. Wash hands thoroughly before caring for a newborn, and avoid contact with people who have respiratory symptoms. At postpartum care centers and at home, frequently touched items such as bottles and toys should be kept clean, and indoor spaces should be aired out regularly.

Specialist Hong Ju-hee urged, “Prevention is important because symptoms can worsen rapidly after RSV infection in newborns and infants under 12 months of age.” She added, “It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional about giving preventive antibodies to newborns born during the RSV season immediately after birth, and to other infants before the season.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Specialist Hong Ju-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.