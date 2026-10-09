“Strengthening care coordination for critically ill and emergency patients”... Gachon University Gil Medical Center holds meeting with invited partner hospitals

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gachon University Gil Medical Center, whose president is Kim Woo-Kyung, held its “2026 Meeting with Invited Partner Hospitals” at Oakwood Premier Incheon on the afternoon of the 6th.

The event was organized to strengthen the care network with partner hospitals and exchange views from the field. It was attended by about 200 directors of hospitals partnering with Gachon University Gil Medical Center, as well as key administrators including hospital president Kim Woo-Kyung.

At the meeting, moderated by Moon Jeong-geun, director of the Center for Medical Cooperation, Gachon University Gil Medical Center expressed its gratitude to partner hospitals that have worked with it to operate a close care-coordination system, including referrals and back-referrals of critically ill patients and transfers. It also shared ways to collaborate to ensure smoother patient care.

This year, particular emphasis was placed on sharing the medical center’s new care infrastructure and future development plans with the directors of partner hospitals.

Gachon University Gil Medical Center introduced its emergency hospital, which opened last May, and explained its seamless emergency care system centered on the Regional Emergency Medical Center and Regional Trauma Center, through which critically ill and emergency patients can receive prompt diagnosis and treatment. It also announced plans to further strengthen its care-coordination system so that critically ill patients referred or transferred from partner hospitals can receive specialized treatment in a timely manner.

The medical center also introduced the main facilities and systems planned for the future Vision Tower and shared its plan to provide patients with better medical services through advanced care infrastructure and a more comfortable environment.

At the meeting, attendees exchanged views on needs and issues from the field related to care coordination, including patient referrals and back-referrals, and agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

“I would like to express my deep respect and gratitude to the directors of our partner hospitals, who work hard to care for patients close to home in their communities,” hospital president Kim Woo-Kyung said. “Gachon University Gil Medical Center will do its part to ensure that critically ill and emergency patients referred to us in confidence by our partner hospitals receive the best possible treatment promptly and safely. We will work even more closely with them so that, after treatment, patients can continue receiving care in their local communities.”

The event also featured a vocal performance by soprano Lee Jeong-eun of Gachon University, giving attendees time to interact and connect.

Gachon University Gil Medical Center operates a system for patient referrals, back-referrals, and transfers with partner hospitals, led by its Center for Medical Cooperation. It continues to strengthen its care-coordination network with local medical institutions through meetings with invited partner hospitals and outreach meetings to foster communication.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.