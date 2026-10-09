Small cargo plane veers off runway and crashes while landing; two aboard survive

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A small cargo plane crashed onto a nearby road after veering off the runway while landing at an airport in Ecuador. The aircraft was badly damaged when it hit the road. The two people aboard were injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to reports.

According to El Comercio and other local media, a Cessna light aircraft veered off the runway on the 8th (local time) while landing at Mariscal La Mar Airport in Cuenca, southern Ecuador. It went beyond the north end of the airport, down a nearby slope and crashed onto a road. It reportedly struck a utility pole in the process.

Footage from the scene showed the aircraft going off the end of the runway and falling onto the road below the slope.

Rescue crews received a report of the accident at around 12:13 p.m. that day and were dispatched to the scene, where they rescued the two people aboard. They were injured, but their condition was reportedly not serious.

The aircraft involved in the accident was reportedly on a mission to transport cash and other securities, rather than ordinary cargo.

The Central Bank of Ecuador said the aircraft had been deployed to transport valuables from Guayaquil to Cuenca. After the accident, it checked the cargo, confirmed that it had been recovered intact and said it was keeping it secure. The bank did not disclose the specific amount being transported.

Aviation authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.