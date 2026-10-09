“A grave above my apartment ceiling?” The homeowner who knew nothing for eight years—and the astonishing story behind it

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] News that a grave was found above the living-room ceiling of an apartment in China has shocked people.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Jimu News, a woman surnamed Lee who lives in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, bought the top floor of an old, seven-story apartment building in 2017.

She had rented out the apartment rather than living there herself.

Recently, however, she heard an unexpected story about a grave from her neighbors.

According to the neighbors, a seven-year-old boy who died of an illness in September 2009 had been buried in the grave.

The boy reportedly lived in the apartment before his death. The neighbors said they did not know exactly why he had been buried on the roof of the apartment building.

After learning about the grave, Ms. Lee reported it to the police. Officers who responded to the scene confirmed that it was a real grave and found some human remains. The police are reportedly recovering the remains and conducting further examinations. According to local reports, the grave was makeshift, built by piling up construction waste and other materials.

Ms. Lee claims that when she bought the apartment, the previous owner never told her there was a grave on the roof. She considers this important information that could significantly affect the property's value and the transaction, and says she intends to hold the previous owner responsible.

However, the previous owner is reportedly unreachable at present.

A lawyer explained that the previous owner could be held liable if they knew about the grave but did not tell the buyer. Conversely, the lawyer said it would be difficult to hold the previous owner responsible if they did not know the grave existed.

The lawyer also pointed out that, since the apartment building's rooftop is jointly owned, if someone built a grave there without authorization, the relevant burial regulations and issues concerning ownership and use rights in the building should also be considered.

The liability of the apartment management company has also been raised. The lawyer said that if a grave had been on the shared rooftop for a long time and the management company failed to discover it or take action, it would be possible to examine whether there had been negligence in its management.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.