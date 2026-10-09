Early, middle and late pregnancy: Which prenatal tests should you have, and when?

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Pregnancy is a period of about 10 months during which the fetus grows and the mother’s body undergoes significant changes. In early pregnancy, doctors check the pregnancy and the mother’s health; in the middle stage, they monitor the development of the fetus’s major organs and check for gestational diabetes; and in the later stage, they assess the fetus’s growth and prepare for delivery. Because the tests and care needed vary with gestational age, regular prenatal care is important to monitor the health of both mother and fetus and respond appropriately to risk factors. To mark Pregnant Women’s Day on October 10, we look at the importance of prenatal care and the key tests at each stage of pregnancy.

Pregnant Women’s Day was established in 2005, drawing on the symbolism of October as a month of abundance and harvest and the 10-month duration of pregnancy. It is a day to reflect on the importance of pregnancy and childbirth and foster a society that shows consideration for pregnant women.

◇ Early pregnancy: Blood and ultrasound tests assess the risk of chromosomal abnormalities

Professor Choi Se-kyung of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital said, “For a healthy pregnancy and delivery, continuous care is important from the stage of preparing for pregnancy, throughout pregnancy, and through the postpartum period.” She added, “Prenatal care is not limited to checking whether the fetus is growing well; it also involves assessing the mother’s health and potential risks during pregnancy. Its value lies in identifying in advance any problems that could affect the mother or fetus and preparing to respond appropriately.”

Prenatal care begins early, as soon as the pregnancy is confirmed. At the first appointment, the clinician checks the gestational age and location of the pregnancy and reviews the mother’s medical history, current medications and family history. Blood and urine tests are also used to assess basic health, including anemia, blood type, hepatitis, syphilis, HIV and rubella antibodies. Ultrasound is used to check whether the pregnancy is progressing normally and whether there are any concerns about the fetus’s growth or position.

As the pregnancy progresses, tests to check for chromosomal or structural abnormalities in the fetus are carried out in stages. At 11–13 weeks, ultrasound is used to measure the thickness of the fluid at the back of the fetus’s neck, and this is considered along with the mother’s blood test results to assess the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. Additional screening tests, such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), may be considered for pregnant women at higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities, including those of advanced maternal age, as well as for those who wish to have them.

Professor Choi explained, “Prenatal testing includes screening tests that assess the possibility of chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus and diagnostic tests that determine whether an abnormality is actually present.” She added, “A high-risk result on a screening test does not confirm that the fetus has an abnormality, so it is important to understand the results accurately and, if necessary, confirm them with additional testing.”

◇ Middle stage: Examine fetal organ structures, screen for gestational diabetes—and get vaccinated

In the middle stage of pregnancy, a detailed ultrasound is used to systematically examine the structures of the fetus’s major organs, including the brain, heart, spine, face, abdomen, arms and legs. A detailed ultrasound is generally performed at 20–24 weeks and plays an important role in detecting major structural abnormalities. However, a detailed ultrasound alone cannot identify every fetal abnormality. If an abnormality is suspected, additional ultrasound or other detailed tests may be needed.

Tests to monitor the mother’s health also continue during pregnancy. One of the main ones is screening for gestational diabetes. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can increase insulin resistance and lead to gestational diabetes. The test is generally performed at 24–28 weeks, and if the screening result exceeds the threshold, additional tests are done to make a diagnosis. Gestational diabetes can affect not only the mother’s health but also the fetus’s growth and the delivery process, so it is important to detect and manage it at the appropriate time.

Vaccinations and medication use are also matters to review during prenatal care. Flu vaccination is recommended during pregnancy, and the Tdap vaccine to prevent whooping cough is generally given at 27–36 weeks. By contrast, some live vaccines are generally not given during pregnancy, so pregnant women should consult their healthcare provider before vaccination.

If imaging is needed because of an illness or symptoms during pregnancy, it is important to tell the healthcare provider about the pregnancy and discuss which test is appropriate and necessary. When needed, X-rays, CT scans or MRI scans may be performed, and the benefits and risks of the test should be discussed thoroughly with the healthcare provider.

◇ Choose a delivery method with the safety of mother and fetus in mind

In the later stage of pregnancy, preparations for delivery are made while monitoring the fetus’s growth and position, as well as the amount of amniotic fluid. The method of delivery is also determined based on the condition of the mother and fetus. Whether vaginal delivery or a cesarean section is appropriate is decided by considering the fetus’s position, any previous surgeries, the health of the mother and fetus, and the risks anticipated during delivery. The important thing is not to decide on a particular method in advance, but to prioritize the safety of the mother and fetus and choose the method best suited to the circumstances.

Professor Choi advised, “Because the body changes significantly during pregnancy and unexpected situations can arise, it is best not to decide on your own to take medication or delay tests.” She added, “If you have questions or concerns, it is advisable to raise them with your healthcare provider and prepare for delivery through consultation.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Se-kyung during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.