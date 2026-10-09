“I thought it was just forgetfulness...” How is mild cognitive impairment, a pre-dementia stage, managed?

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Older adults often worry that frequent minor lapses in memory might be a sign of dementia. If memory loss is pronounced but daily life is not significantly affected, mild cognitive impairment (MCI)—a condition associated with a high risk of dementia—should be considered. As it has recently become possible to identify Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology at the MCI stage and even use antibody treatments to slow the progression to dementia, early diagnosis—rather than dismissing the symptoms as simple forgetfulness—is increasingly important.

Mild cognitive impairment is a stage between normal aging and dementia in which cognitive abilities, including memory, have clearly declined, but the ability to perform daily activities independently remains intact. A clear decline in cognitive function must be confirmed through objective testing, in addition to subjective memory problems. Because the condition may be associated with other psychiatric disorders, such as delirium or depression, an accurate diagnosis by a specialist is necessary.

People with mild cognitive impairment are at a much higher risk of progressing to dementia than the general older population. Some studies suggest that about 10–15% progress to dementia each year, making early identification very important. In addition, people with mild cognitive impairment may have AD, the most common cause of dementia, that is already progressing, making diagnosis particularly significant.

Symptoms of mild cognitive impairment include a relatively clear decline in cognitive function, most commonly memory loss, such as being unable to remember recent conversations or frequently repeating things one has said. Even when memory loss is not pronounced, difficulties with language—such as struggling to recall names or words—or a reduced sense of direction may appear first. Other cognitive problems, including changes in visuospatial abilities that make it difficult to find one's way, may also be the first symptoms.

Diagnosis requires neuropsychological testing to confirm an objective decline in cognitive function, as well as blood tests and imaging, including brain MRI, to identify the cause. An amyloid positron emission tomography (amyloid PET) scan can also determine whether a person has AD, even at the MCI stage. An amyloid PET scan is an imaging test that measures how much beta-amyloid protein, one of the key pathological features of AD, has accumulated in the brain.

Treatment and management of mild cognitive impairment focus on identifying its cause and addressing modifiable risk factors to reduce the risk of progression to dementia. Regular exercise, a balanced diet that includes fish and vegetables, and maintaining social connections can help prevent dementia. Regular reading and writing, along with other habits that continually stimulate the brain, are also beneficial. It is also important to actively manage high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, and to limit alcohol consumption and quit smoking.

In the past, options for appropriate drug treatment for mild cognitive impairment were limited. Recently, however, when AD is confirmed through tests such as amyloid PET, anti-amyloid antibody therapy has made it possible to slow cognitive decline and progression to dementia.

Professor Kim Min-jae of the Department of Psychiatry at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital emphasized, “People with mild cognitive impairment are at high risk of progressing to dementia, but not everyone with mild cognitive impairment develops dementia. Now that it is possible to identify AD pathology even at the mild cognitive impairment stage and treatment options are available to slow the disease's progression through antibody therapy, receiving an accurate diagnosis early is more important than anything else.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Min-jae

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.