‘Stiff’ knees every morning... Leaving ‘start-up pain’ untreated can worsen arthritis

File photo. Source: Pixabay

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In fall, when temperatures drop in the mornings and evenings and the daily temperature range grows wider, more people complain that their knees or backs feel stiffer than usual. Although the weather is not as cold as in midwinter, joint discomfort that had been quiet can become particularly noticeable as the body adapts to changing temperatures. In particular, if ‘start-up pain’—pain that occurs when taking the first step after waking or standing up after sitting for a long time, then gradually eases with movement—keeps recurring, don’t dismiss it as a seasonal issue; have the progression of osteoarthritis checked.

◇ Check for osteoarthritis if pain worsens when going downstairs or your knee often swells

While you sleep or sit for a long time, your joints move less, and the surrounding muscles, ligaments and tendons stay in one position. As a result, when you start moving again, you may feel stiffness and pain that gradually ease as you move. This is commonly called ‘start-up pain.’

This pattern is more pronounced in people with osteoarthritis. A hallmark of knee osteoarthritis is worsening pain during weight-bearing activities such as walking or using stairs, but brief stiffness when starting to move in the morning or after a long period of rest is also a key feature.

In general, joint pain during activity in people aged 45 or older, along with no morning stiffness or stiffness lasting 30 minutes or less, is considered a typical pattern of osteoarthritis. By contrast, if joints are severely stiff for an hour or longer in the morning, or several joints swell at the same time and feel warm, these symptoms may be difficult to explain as simple degenerative changes. In such cases, other causes, including inflammatory joint diseases, need to be considered.

Kwon O-ryong, director of Yonsei Star Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, said, “With knee pain, it’s also important to look at what happens after the first step.” He added, “If pain keeps recurring when you stand up after sitting, gets worse when going downstairs, or you can walk a shorter distance than before and your knee often swells, you should have the progression of osteoarthritis checked.” He continued, “Persistent pain on the inside of the knee or legs that look more bowed than before are also changes to watch closely.”

◇ Consistently strengthen the quadriceps at the front of the thigh and the gluteal muscles

In the early stages of arthritis, leaving it untreated because ‘it’s still bearable’ can be a regrettable choice that means missing an opportunity for treatment. When the pain is relatively mild and you can still move around is the best time to build strength around the knee and manage your weight and activity levels.

Consistently strengthening the quadriceps at the front of the thigh and the gluteal muscles can greatly help improve knee stability and maintain joint function when walking or using stairs. Depending on your condition, you can also make active use of low-impact exercises such as walking on level ground or riding a stationary bike.

As arthritis progresses to the moderate stage, the periods of recurring pain may become longer, and it may become difficult to control symptoms through exercise alone. Depending on the symptoms and the condition of the joint, nonsurgical treatments such as medication, hyaluronic acid injections or PRP (platelet-rich plasma) may be considered or used alongside other treatments. The treatment approach varies according to the stage of arthritis, the severity of the pain and the degree to which it interferes with daily life.

Osteoarthritis does not progress at the same rate in every patient. However, because it is difficult to fully restore damaged cartilage to its original condition, the key is to maintain muscle strength from the early stages and manage weight appropriately to reduce the burden on the joints.

If your first movements in the morning are uncomfortable and arthritis has already begun, it is a good idea to move your joints slowly for about 2–3 minutes as soon as you get up, gradually waking up your body. You can start with gentle ‘start-up exercises’: sit on a bed or chair and slowly rotate your ankles, pull your toes toward you and then point them again, or slowly bend and straighten your knees within a pain-free range. Loosening the joints with small movements before you start walking can reduce morning stiffness and help you move more comfortably.

Hospital Director Kwon O-ryong advised, “If you’re only stiff for a short time in the morning and it quickly eases as you move, there’s no need to worry too much. But if these symptoms keep recurring and the pain and discomfort are getting worse, it cannot be viewed as just a seasonal change.” He added, “Because the management and treatment of osteoarthritis vary depending on its stage, it is especially important for people in middle age and older not to dismiss recurring knee pain, but to have their current joint condition checked and not miss the right time for treatment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Hospital Director Kwon O-ryong during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.