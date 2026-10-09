“Thought it was just back pain—but blood cancer?”... 80% of patients are 60 or older

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Some people go to the hospital for back pain or unexplained fractures and are unexpectedly diagnosed with blood cancer. It is multiple myeloma, one of the three major blood cancers along with leukemia and malignant lymphoma. Because of the nature of the disease, multiple myeloma is easily mistaken for ordinary aging or a musculoskeletal condition, and it is often discovered late. However, new drugs and treatments have recently led to an improvement of at least twofold in the five-year relative survival rate. If unexplained bone pain, extreme fatigue or kidney problems persist, it is important to get a blood test early.

◇ What Is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that develops when plasma cells—a type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow—differentiate and multiply abnormally. Plasma cells normally produce antibodies and play a role in immune function, but when they multiply abnormally, they interfere with the production of normal blood cells and damage various organs, including the bones and kidneys.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Central Cancer Registry, at least 2,000 new cases of multiple myeloma are recorded in Korea each year. By age group, people in their 60s accounted for the largest share at 32.2%, followed by those in their 70s at 31.8% and those aged 80 or older at about 18.1%. It is a typical age-related blood cancer, with patients aged 60 and older making up at least 80% of all cases. The average age at diagnosis is around 70, and the disease mainly affects people in middle age and older, but there is no need to give up treatment because of age.

Advances in treatment have also greatly improved survival rates. Recent statistics show that the five-year relative survival rate for multiple myeloma is 50.8% for men and women combined. The rate has at least doubled from just 23.7% in the early 1990s.

Professor Sung Hwa-jung of the Division of Hematology and Oncology at Korea University Ansan Hospital said, “Multiple myeloma is often discovered late, but survival rates have improved significantly as the development of treatments has accelerated. If you have symptoms that raise suspicion, don’t hesitate to see a specialist.”

◇ The Four Key Symptoms of Multiple Myeloma: “CRAB”

The main symptoms of multiple myeloma are summarized by “CRAB,” an acronym formed from the first letters of hypercalcemia, renal insufficiency, anemia and bone lesions.

Bone pain is the most common symptom. It may begin as pain in the back or ribs, and fractures can occur even after a minor impact. Extreme fatigue and shortness of breath caused by anemia may also occur. Kidney problems may lead to protein in the urine, while excessive production of abnormal antibody proteins can make the blood more viscous. A tendency to develop infections easily due to weakened immune function is another characteristic.

The problem is that these symptoms are easily confused with ordinary aging or other conditions. In quite a few cases, the disease is discovered by chance during tests for anemia, kidney function or protein levels.

Professor Sung Hwa-jung urged people to seek testing, saying, “Multiple myeloma often involves a combination of bone pain, anemia and kidney problems, but many cases are discovered only after the disease has progressed because the symptoms are dismissed as ordinary aging. If unexplained back pain or fatigue, or kidney problems, persist, it is important to get a blood test.”

◇ How Is It Diagnosed?

Diagnosis of multiple myeloma involves blood and urine tests, imaging tests (X-ray, PET-CT, CT and MRI), and a bone marrow biopsy. The biopsy is essential for diagnosis because it plays a key role in determining the treatment approach and risk level by checking the proportion of plasma cells and whether genetic abnormalities are present.

M protein (monoclonal protein), which can be detected in the blood and urine, is also an important indicator. M protein levels are used not only for diagnosis but also to assess treatment response and prognosis. Multiple myeloma is classified into stages 1 through 3 under the International Staging System (ISS). One characteristic of blood cancers is that the treatment approach is determined by the stage and level of risk.

◇ “Management, Not a Cure” ... Don’t Give Up Even if the Disease Relapses

A cure for multiple myeloma remains difficult to achieve. However, a range of treatments is now available to address repeated relapses, and the disease is considered one that can allow long-term survival.

Treatment generally proceeds in three stages. The first is targeted immunochemotherapy to lower M protein levels as much as possible. The second is autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, in which the patient’s own stem cells are transplanted after high-dose chemotherapy to restore immune function. This treatment is mainly used for suitable patients under 70. The third stage is maintenance therapy to prevent relapse, which involves taking medication over an extended period.

In addition to autologous transplantation, treatment options include allogeneic transplantation, which uses stem cells from another person. Although allogeneic transplantation may be effective, it carries greater risks for the patient and is considered carefully when no other treatment drugs remain available.

Professor Sung Hwa-jung stressed, “Multiple myeloma often relapses, but new treatments can be used to respond to each relapse, so it is important to think in terms of managing the disease over the long term rather than curing it. Since patients can live for a long time by controlling symptoms and maintaining their quality of life through treatment, it is especially important to pursue treatment actively even after diagnosis.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Sung Hwa-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.