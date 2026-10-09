“Coughing every night despite taking medicine...” Could a seasonal cough be a sign of asthma?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A, a 46-year-old female office worker, has recently been losing sleep because of a cough that keeps coming back every night. She thought it was a cold and tried taking medicine, but it did little to help. Breathing in cold air on her way to work made the cough worse, and she also began experiencing chest tightness and shortness of breath. After having similar symptoms last fall, A sought medical care when they returned again this year.

When autumn arrives and cool breezes begin to blow in the mornings and evenings, more people find themselves losing sleep because of coughing and shortness of breath that persist night after night. If medicine for what seems like a cold brings little relief, and symptoms such as chest tightness after breathing cold air or returning from outdoors recur around this time every year, it is worth checking whether the cause could be asthma rather than an ordinary cold.

During seasonal transitions, the temperature difference between day and night grows, and changes in environmental factors such as cold air and pollen can worsen asthma symptoms. In particular, if coughing or difficulty breathing recurs in a certain season, it is worth checking for asthma rather than assuming it is just a cold.

Professor Mo Eun-kyung of the Department of Pulmonology at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital said, “Asthma is a condition in which chronic inflammation in the bronchi makes the airways sensitive, and symptoms can worsen due to changes in temperature, cold air, or allergens.” Mo added, “If coughing or shortness of breath keeps recurring during seasonal transitions, it is best not to assume it is just a cold and to get checked for asthma.”

◇ “Cough, cough whenever cold winds blow”... Why asthma worsens during seasonal transitions

Asthma is a condition in which chronic inflammation of the airways makes the bronchi sensitive. As a result, a sudden drop in temperature or breathing in cold air can irritate the airways and cause symptoms such as coughing or difficulty breathing.

Pollen is also something to watch out for in autumn. Pollen from weeds such as mugwort, ragweed, and Japanese hop can trigger or worsen allergy symptoms. The large temperature swings and dry weather at this time of year can further aggravate asthma symptoms.

If symptoms recur in certain conditions—for example, if coughing worsens after going outdoors or you become short of breath when exposed to cold winds—it is worth checking whether they may be related to asthma.

◇ “Thought it was a cold...” Persistent coughing and wheezing may be signs of asthma

Common asthma symptoms include coughing, wheezing—a whistling sound when breathing—chest tightness, and difficulty breathing. Rather than lasting all day, symptoms may improve and then return.

Asthma may be suspected if coughing worsens at night or in the early morning, or if shortness of breath and wheezing recur after exercise.

Colds are often accompanied by other symptoms, such as fever, a sore throat, and body aches, and tend to improve after a certain period. Asthma, by contrast, is characterized by recurring symptoms in certain situations, such as during a particular season, in cold air, or during exercise.

If, like A, your cough persists despite taking cold medicine or you experience similar symptoms during seasonal transitions every year, it is best to see a specialist rather than dismissing it as an ordinary cold.

◇ “Feeling better, so stop using the inhaler?” Ongoing treatment and lifestyle management are important

An important part of asthma treatment is not just treating symptoms when they occur, but consistently controlling inflammation in the airways. Inhalers play a key role in managing asthma symptoms by delivering medication directly to the airways.

Reducing or stopping inhaler use on your own because symptoms have improved can cause them to worsen again, so you must follow your healthcare provider’s instructions on how often and how to use the inhaler. If symptoms recur or are not controlled with the current treatment, tests such as pulmonary function testing or a bronchial challenge test can help determine whether you have asthma and assess its status.

Professor Mo emphasized, “Airway inflammation can persist even when asthma symptoms are absent, so you should not stop treatment on your own just because you feel better.” Mo added, “During seasonal transitions, it is important to use your prescribed inhaler correctly and manage your lifestyle—for example, by limiting direct exposure to cold air and reducing time outdoors on days with high pollen counts.”

Mo added, “If your cough persists or similar symptoms recur during seasonal transitions every year, it is best to get an accurate diagnosis rather than dismissing them as an ordinary cold.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Mo Eun-kyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.