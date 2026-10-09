“If window-frame or tile lines look bent...” A sign of macular degeneration, not presbyopia—how can you check?

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jong-ho Jang] If some letters look blurry while you are reading a newspaper or book, or straight lines that should be straight—such as window frames or tile lines—look bent, don’t dismiss it as simple presbyopia. It may be a warning sign of macular degeneration, a condition in which changes to the macula, the central part of the retina, cause vision problems.

Macular degeneration often has no noticeable symptoms in its early stages, and if it begins in only one eye, the other eye can compensate for the visual field, making it easy for the condition to go undetected. However, because it can lead to blindness if left untreated, early detection through regular eye examinations and self-checks is especially important.

◇ Often detected only after the disease has progressed, with no noticeable symptoms

Macular degeneration is a degenerative eye disease involving changes to the macula, and it mainly affects central vision. As the disease progresses, central vision may become blurry, objects may appear distorted, or parts of the visual field may disappear.

Macular degeneration is a multifactorial disease shaped by a combination of aging, genetic susceptibility, and environmental and lifestyle factors. Age is the most important risk factor, while family history and genetic predisposition can also play a role. A range of other health and lifestyle factors—including smoking, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, diet, and physical activity—are also associated with the onset or progression of macular degeneration.

Professor Seok-hoon Jung, an ophthalmologist at Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital of the Catholic University of Korea, said, “Macular degeneration often has no noticeable symptoms in its early stages, so it is frequently detected only after the disease has progressed. In particular, if changes occur in only one eye, the other eye may compensate for the visual field, making it difficult to notice a problem. That is why regular eye examinations are important.”

◇ Distorted vision, in which letters and straight lines look bent or warped, is a hallmark symptom

Macular degeneration has no clear symptoms in its early stages, but changes in central vision emerge as it progresses. A hallmark symptom is metamorphopsia, in which letters or straight lines look bent or warped. The shape or size of objects may also look different than usual, or the center of vision may become blurry. As the disease progresses further, a central scotoma—a blind spot in the center of the visual field—may develop, and central vision can deteriorate significantly, making it difficult to read or recognize faces.

When changes occur in only one eye, the other eye may compensate for the visual field, delaying detection of a problem. Therefore, checking each eye separately by covering the other one—looking for bent letters or straight lines, blurry areas, or missing parts of the visual field—can help with early detection. If these changes appear for the first time or suddenly worsen, seek prompt eye care, as they may indicate neovascular macular degeneration or another condition.

Diagnosis involves examining the retina and macula with a fundus examination and checking for structural changes in the macula with optical coherence tomography (OCT) and other tests. If needed, fluorescein angiography or indocyanine green angiography may be performed to examine the retina and its blood vessels in greater detail.

◇ Wet macular degeneration can cause vision to deteriorate rapidly

Macular degeneration is broadly divided into dry and wet forms. Dry macular degeneration involves gradual changes in the nerve cells of the macula and the surrounding tissue; there is currently no treatment that can completely cure every case of dry macular degeneration. However, at some stages, including intermediate macular degeneration, AREDS2 standard nutritional supplements can help slow the disease’s progression. It is best to consult a specialist when deciding whether to take them.

Wet macular degeneration occurs when abnormal new blood vessels grow around the macula, causing bleeding or fluid leakage and rapid vision loss. It is mainly treated with intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF drugs, which inhibit the action of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Photodynamic therapy and other options may be considered depending on the patient’s condition, and continued follow-up is needed after treatment to check whether the disease remains active.

Professor Jung explained, “Wet macular degeneration can cause vision to deteriorate rapidly, but starting treatment at the right time can help reduce vision loss and preserve sight. Even after treatment begins, additional injections may be needed depending on the condition of the macula, so regular follow-up appointments are important.”

◇ Quitting smoking is essential; avoid prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light

Quitting smoking is essential to lowering the risk of developing or worsening macular degeneration. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruit, and fish can also help. If you are exposed to strong sunlight for long periods, it is advisable to wear sunglasses with UV protection or a hat. The benefits of supplements vary depending on the stage and condition of macular degeneration, so it is best to consult a specialist before taking them.

Professor Jung urged, “Unlike presbyopia, in which vision declines simply with age, macular degeneration can damage central vision itself. If letters or straight lines look bent, or the center of your vision appears blurry, don’t dismiss it as presbyopia; it is best to see an ophthalmologist for a thorough examination.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seok-hoon Jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.