“Doesn’t it stop hurting once you get running?”—The Achilles tendinitis warning for runners

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As cool weather continues, more people are taking up running or increasing their workout distances. Running is easy to get started with and requires no special equipment, but sharply increasing your pace or distance before your body has adapted also raises the risk of injury. When people think of running injuries, they often think of the knees, but the Achilles tendon is another area that requires attention: it bears body weight and repeatedly transmits considerable force. In particular, if you ignore a pattern in which pain early in a workout eases as you run through it, the problem can become chronic or lead to a tendon rupture, making early management especially important.

◇ Achilles tendinitis, easy to neglect because it feels better once you get running

The Achilles tendon is a thick tendon that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone. It plays a key role in pushing off the ground with the foot and moving the body forward when walking or running. Because it must support body weight and repeatedly transmit force while running, pain can develop if workout intensity increases suddenly or recovery is insufficient. Recurrent pain or inflammation in the tendon is commonly called Achilles tendinitis.

Early symptoms begin with stiffness or tightness just above the heel, or discomfort at the back of the ankle when taking the first step after getting up in the morning. The area may also feel sore when standing up after sitting for a long time, or the heel may hurt when rising onto the toes.

One thing runners can especially easily overlook is pain that “gets better once you start running.” The area may feel stiff and painful at the start of a workout, but the discomfort often eases after a few minutes as the body warms up. The problem is mistaking that improvement for the pain having gone away and continuing to run as usual.

Heo Dong-beom, hospital director at Yonsei Star Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, explained, “It is difficult to conclude that the tendon has improved simply because the pain eases during exercise.” He added, “Instead, checking whether the pain returns after exercise or stiffness recurs the following morning can help determine whether your body is tolerating your current level of exercise.”

◇ A “pop” or popping sound at the back of the ankle may signal an Achilles tendon rupture

Extra care is needed if you have injured your Achilles tendon before. A previous running injury is an important risk factor for future recurrence. Rather than returning immediately to your previous level of exercise just because the pain has gone away, it is safer to check that your calf strength and ankle function have recovered sufficiently and increase your distance gradually.

The basis of treatment is to restore the tendon’s function so it can tolerate exercise loads again. Exercise therapy gradually loads the calf muscles and Achilles tendon according to the level of pain, with medication or physical therapy used alongside it as needed.

Long-lasting Achilles tendon pain is difficult to view simply as inflammation that has lingered. If repeated loading and minor injuries do not heal sufficiently, the organization and elasticity of the tissues that make up the tendon deteriorate. The tendon may thicken or weaken, reducing its ability to transmit force. Continuing to run through the pain in this state will inevitably slow recovery and increase the risk of recurrence or further injury.

In chronic cases, exercise loads are adjusted and progressive exercise therapy is carried out. If recovery is slow, extracorporeal shock wave therapy may be used, or injections such as prolotherapy may be considered selectively based on the duration of pain, the condition of the tendon and the response to previous treatment. The important thing is not to rely on a single treatment, but also to work on restoring the tendon’s function so it can tolerate loads again.

However, if severe pain comes on suddenly and, after a “pop” or popping sound at the back of the ankle while running, you suddenly have difficulty walking or standing on your toes, a possible Achilles tendon rupture should be investigated. Unlike tendinitis, which develops gradually and causes inflammation and pain, a rupture is an emergency requiring prompt diagnosis and surgical or nonsurgical treatment.

Hospital director Heo Dong-beom advised, “To reduce the risk of Achilles tendon injuries, warm up thoroughly before running with a light walk and ankle movements, and ease tension with calf stretches after exercise.” He added, “Increase distance and speed gradually rather than all at once, and if pain or stiffness keeps recurring, adjust your workout instead of pushing yourself to run.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Hospital director Heo Dong-beom during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.