Chunhyang Ambassadors to Promote Namwon at Heungbu Festival, Expand Use of Traditional Culture as a Tourism Asset

Namwon City in North Jeolla Province has launched a campaign to promote local culture and tourism using former Chunhyang titleholders. The city plans to connect the network of people who came through the Chunhyang Selection Contest with festival events, showcasing Namwon’s traditional cultural heritage and expanding its use in tourism content.

According to Namwon City on the 11th, the “2026 Chunhyang Ambassador in Namwon Heungbu Festival” event was held over two days, from the 10th to the 11th, at Namwon Yechon Sarangmaru, Gwanghallu Garden, and around the venue for the 34th Heungbu Festival. The event was organized in conjunction with the 34th Heungbu Festival, held October 9–11 around Gwanghallu Garden and the Yocheon riverside. With “Good Deeds, Shared Success” as its theme, the festival embodied the spirit of sharing and mutual prosperity in The Tale of Heungbu, and featured traditional performances, family activities, food, and a market for agricultural and specialty products.

The 2026 Chunhyang Ambassador program at Namwon’s Heungbu Festival focused on promoting local cultural assets. The Chunhyang Ambassadors are a promotional network formed around the connections between former Chunhyang titleholders and Namwon. The city plans to involve them in cultural events, tourism promotion, and the creation of social media (SNS) content to introduce Chunhyang and Namwon’s traditional culture to audiences at home and abroad.

First, on the 10th, a lecture on the use of cultural content was held at Namwon Yechon Sarangmaru. Kim Hye-sun, a master hanbok artisan and Namwon City promotional ambassador, introduced examples of promoting local traditional culture and directions for its development under the title “Namwon, Connected Through Hanbok; Connecting the World Through Culture.” Hong Shin-hwa, head of the International Exchange Team at the Institute of Intangible Cultural Studies, an incorporated association, discussed ways to systematically compile the activities and records of former Chunhyang titleholders under the title “Chunhyang Ambassador Archiving: The Beginning.” After the lecture, participants carried out promotional activities at Gwanghallu Garden and the Heungbu Festival site. They created content explaining the significance of Gwanghallu’s elevation to National Treasure status, and also took part in activities at the festival’s Swallow Market and Swallow Store, social media check-ins, experiences with Namwon beauty products, and brand promotion. On the 11th, around 15 ambassadors held the “Chunhyang Beauty with the Chunhyang Ambassadors” program at a merchandise shop in Gyeongoe Shopping Arcade, engaging with residents and tourists.

Namwon City plans to use the Chunhyang Ambassadors’ activities to continuously document the region’s history and notable figures, preserving them as cultural assets that can be used to promote festivals and tourism.

A Namwon City official said, “The Chunhyangs’ visit to the Heungbu Festival will be a concrete starting point for spreading another side of Namwon’s appeal around the world.” The official added, “We will step up the collection and archiving of records related to former Chunhyang titleholders and continue to build them into valuable cultural assets for Namwon.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.