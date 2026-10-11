Korea Small Enterprise and Market Service Seeks Applicants for Second Round of Support to Enter Overseas Online Platforms

The Korea Small Enterprise and Market Service is recruiting small businesses seeking to enter overseas online platforms. The program helps them build an export base, offering support ranging from platform onboarding to content production, consulting, and patent and intellectual property rights support.

According to the Korea Small Enterprise and Market Service on the 11th, it issued a call for applications for the second round of its “2026 Overseas Online Platform Onboarding Support” program on the 30th of last month. The program will support around 120 companies. Eligible applicants are small businesses that are actively operating on the application date and have not yet joined an overseas online platform. However, businesses already on one platform may apply if they plan to enter another. For example, a business selling on Amazon may apply to newly join Shopee.

Support for joining an overseas platform is mandatory for selected businesses. They may also opt for support with content production, consulting, and patents and intellectual property rights. The maximum support is 5,625,000 won per company. This amount includes the company’s own contribution but excludes value-added tax.

Selected businesses must sign a contract with a service provider within two weeks of selection. They must also pay their own contribution and value-added tax by the specified deadline. Selection may be canceled if the contract is not signed or the contribution is not paid on time. Businesses choose support services from the Export Voucher Program menu. Within the program limit, each small business selects the services it needs and a service provider. It then obtains approval from a specialized agency and signs an individual contract with the provider.

Support applies to the product included in the application. If a business needs to change the product for an unavoidable reason, such as production being discontinued, it must obtain approval from the Korea Small Enterprise and Market Service and a specialized agency. To request additional support for another product, it may submit a list of desired products to the specialized agency after selection.

Applications can be submitted through the Small Business 24 website. Applicants must verify their identity using a mobile phone registered in the representative’s name when signing up. For businesses with co-representatives, only the principal representative may apply.

An official from the Korea Small Enterprise and Market Service said, “If it is confirmed that government funding has been used for purposes other than those intended or has been misused, the selection may be canceled and the funds recovered.” The official added, “Participation in the same program in the future may also be restricted.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.