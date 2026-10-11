“74.6% report a shortage of pediatric specialists”... More than half of hospitals say it will be “difficult to maintain services within four years”

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Pediatric hospitals that underpin essential pediatric care in local communities are being pushed toward cutting services and facing operational crises amid a severe shortage of medical staff. As hospitals struggle to recruit specialists, hospital directors are working long hours, while rising labor costs and an aging workforce are also making it increasingly difficult to maintain night, holiday and inpatient services. More than half of the responding hospitals expect they will be unable to maintain their current service system within four years, prompting calls for the government to urgently develop measures to prevent gaps in essential pediatric care in local communities.

The Korean Association of Pediatric Hospitals (President Choi Yong-jae, director of Tunteun Children's Hospital in Uijeongbu) announced the results of a survey on staffing at pediatric hospitals at its autumn academic conference, held at 3:30 p.m. on the 10th in the Olive Room at The Westin Seoul Parnas in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

The survey was conducted from September 29 to October 4 among about 120 member hospitals nationwide. A total of 71 hospitals responded, including 22 in the Seoul metropolitan area, 12 in the Chungcheong region, 22 in the Yeongnam region and 15 in the Honam region.

◇ 74.6% report a shortage of specialists... 32.4% of hospitals that tried to recruit still have not found one

The survey found that 74.6% of hospitals said they lacked enough specialists to maintain their current level of care. Only 25.4% said they had sufficient staffing.

Of the 53 hospitals that reported a shortage of specialists, the most common reason they could not fill vacancies was a lack of applicants (86.8%), according to a multiple-response question. This was followed by applicants’ reluctance to work nights, holidays or inpatient shifts (71.7%) and hospitals’ inability to afford the salaries applicants requested (58.5%).

In the past three years, 95.8% of hospitals (68) had tried to hire a pediatric specialist. However, only 19 of them (27.9%) succeeded within six months. Hiring took between six months and less than a year at 27.9% of hospitals, and a year or longer at 11.8%. Another 32.4% had still been unable to hire anyone.

In other words, more than seven out of every 10 hospitals that tried to recruit a specialist took over six months to find one or have not succeeded to date.

◇ Specialist salaries have risen by at least 30% in five years... mounting labor costs

As competition to recruit specialists intensifies, the burden of labor costs is also growing. At 57.7% of hospitals, salaries per pediatric specialist had risen by at least 30% over the past five years. Specifically, salaries rose by 30–50% at 33.8% of hospitals, by 50–100% at 19.7%, and by at least 100% at 4.2%.

Salaries had risen by 10–30% at 36.6% of hospitals, while only 5.6% reported that they had stayed about the same or decreased.

Long working hours to make up for staff shortages are also a serious concern. The most common weekly work schedule for employed specialists, including on-call shifts, was 40–52 hours, reported by 52.1%. Another 36.6% worked fewer than 40 hours, while 11.3% worked 53–60 hours.

By contrast, 43.7% of hospital directors worked more than 52 hours a week. Of these, 26.8% worked 53–60 hours, 7.0% worked 61–70 hours, and 9.9% worked more than 70 hours. This is a much heavier workload than that of employed specialists, only 11.3% of whom worked more than 52 hours a week.

When the 31 hospitals where staff worked more than 52 hours a week were asked why, the most common response was that they needed to maintain night, holiday and inpatient services (96.8%). Another 64.5% said they were short-staffed because they could not recruit specialists. This suggests that hospital directors are working long hours to cover specialist vacancies and keep essential services running.

◇ 60.6% have already reduced or suspended services... more than half say it will be “difficult to maintain them within four years”

The shortage of specialists is already leading to cuts in services. In the past three years, 60.6% of hospitals (43) had reduced or suspended services because of a specialist shortage. Nighttime care was the most common service affected (33.8%). Other changes included shorter outpatient hours (29.6%), reduced or suspended holiday services (28.2%) and fewer inpatient beds (23.9%). Another 7.0% of hospitals had relinquished their Dalbit Children's Hospital designation or given up applying for it. One hospital had completely discontinued inpatient care.

The outlook is also bleak. Asked how long they could maintain their current service system—including night, holiday and inpatient care—if current staffing and recruitment conditions continued, the most common response was less than two years (28.2%). Another 23.9% said between two and less than four years.

In all, 52.1% of responding hospitals considered it difficult to maintain their current service system within four years. Another 15.5% said between four and less than six years, 7.0% said between six and less than 10 years, and 2.8% said 10 years or more. A further 22.5% said it was difficult to judge.

◇ Specialists in their 30s make up just 16%... concerns about an aging workforce and generational succession

An aging medical workforce was also identified as a factor threatening the sustainability of pediatric hospitals.

Among the 313 full-time pediatric specialists working at the responding hospitals, those in their 40s made up the largest group at 34.5%, followed by those in their 50s (31.6%), 60s (16.6%), 30s (16.0%) and 70 or older (1.3%). There were 50 specialists in their 30s, fewer than the 56 who were 60 or older.

The largest age group among hospital directors was those in their 50s, at 38.0%. They were followed by directors in their 40s (29.6%), 60s (28.2%), 70 or older (2.8%) and 30s (1.4%). In other words, more than three in 10 hospital directors were 60 or older.

The most common number of pediatric specialists per hospital, including the director, was four to six (49.3%). Another 25.4% had seven to nine, 14.1% had one to three, and 11.3% had 10 or more.

There are concerns that staffing gaps could grow even wider if the workforce continues to age while too few young specialists enter the field.

◇ 71.9% also report a shortage of nurses... 87.3% of hospitals struggle to recruit them

The survey found that hospitals were facing major difficulties securing nursing staff as well as specialists.

Among the 57 hospitals that reported their number of nurses, excluding nursing assistants, 71.9% said their current number was below what they needed. Another 22.8% said they had the number they needed, while 5.3% said they had more than enough.

As many as 87.3% said it was difficult to recruit nurses. When the 62 hospitals that reported difficulty hiring nurses were asked why, the most common response was that nurses did not prefer pediatrics (87.1%), according to a multiple-response question. The demands of night and shift work and a heavier workload than in other departments were each cited by 54.8%. Another 38.7% said pay was low relative to the work, while 29.0% said nurses left for other institutions, such as general hospitals.

Compared with nearby hospitals in other specialties, 50.7% of respondents said nurse salaries were similar, 38.0% said they were higher and 11.3% said they were lower. Hospitals are finding it difficult to recruit staff even though quite a few pay more than nearby hospitals.

The most commonly reported average increase in nurses’ salaries over the past five years was 10% to less than 20%, at 47.9% of hospitals. Another 26.8% reported an increase of 20% to less than 30%, 18.3% an increase of 30% or more, and 4.2% an increase of less than 10%. The average age of nurses was in their 40s at 52.1% of hospitals and in their 30s at 45.1%.

◇ “Provide separate compensation for night and holiday care and establish safeguards against medical accidents”

The association categorized 49 written responses from member hospitals on what they wanted from the association and the government to help secure medical staff; responses could be classified under more than one category. The most common request was improved reimbursement rates, cited 35 times. This was followed by financial support for labor costs and recruitment (8), increasing the number of residents and specialists trained (7), protecting medical staff and establishing legal safeguards (5), separate compensation for night, holiday and inpatient care (4), improving nursing staff standards and working conditions in pediatric wards (4), and measures to secure staff in regional areas (3).

Based on the survey results, the association called on the government to take three measures: provide separate compensation to pediatric hospitals that maintain night, holiday and inpatient services; establish legal safeguards for medical accidents that occur during pediatric care; and set nursing staff standards and provide support that reflect the care needs of pediatric wards.

President Choi Yong-jae said, “I believe residents’ avoidance of pediatrics following the neonatal death case at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital has led to difficulties recruiting specialists at pediatric hospitals.” He added, “I’m concerned that the search and seizure at a pediatric emergency center last September could accelerate this trend even further.”

He continued, “Pediatric hospitals are barely holding on as they try to fulfill their role and responsibility as the backbone of pediatric healthcare, but, as this survey shows, the reality is not easy.” He warned, “If the government delays any further in putting institutional safeguards and support measures in place, essential pediatric care in local communities will soon lose its ability to function.”

Vice President Han Dong-gyun, director of Mirae Children's Hospital in Nam-gu, Gwangju, who attended the event, said, “The current reality for pediatric medical institutions is that it is difficult to recruit not only pediatric specialists but also nurses, partly because of the burden of complaints from patients’ guardians.” He added, “There is no shortage of challenges, including the accumulated fatigue of existing medical staff and financial pressure from rising labor costs. I earnestly hope the government will take active steps to safeguard essential pediatric care in local communities.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

At the autumn academic conference held on the 10th, the Korean Association of Pediatric Hospitals presents the results of its survey on staffing at pediatric hospitals. From left: Vice President Han Dong-gyun, President

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.