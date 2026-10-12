“Griddle or Charcoal?” Chuncheon, the K-Chicken Belt... A Gourmet Journey That Puts “Body and Mind” at Ease

◇ The National Chuncheon Forest Education Center is a great place to experience autumn in Chuncheon. Combined with the K-Chicken Belt and its culinary offerings, it brings out the region’s hidden appeal as a tourist

There is such a thing as “ajusshi power” (the power of middle-aged men). It shines in moments when their wealth of experience means they know just how to enjoy food. Even so, one dish that continues to spark debate among middle-aged men is dakgalbi. It is not easy to reach a consensus on which version tastes better, even after debates over the original and the perilla leaf question. That is true even in Chuncheon, the home of dakgalbi. Some even go so far as to argue that chicken is best deep-fried. If there is one thing everyone can agree on, it is that chicken dishes taste good however they are eaten. Chicken dishes in Chuncheon have recently been establishing themselves as a culinary attraction. That is why dakgalbi is one of the pillars of the “2026 K-Gourmet Belt,” promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korean Food Promotion Institute. Chuncheon City has also launched a “2026 Chuncheon K-Chicken Belt” travel package, developed with Korail Tourism Networks, starting on the 10th. It is a special gourmet journey unique to Chuncheon, designed to put body and mind at ease.

◇ Chuncheon’s Enidan Dakgalbi offers a fine dining experience for fans of griddle-cooked dakgalbi. It uses no added oil, relying only on moisture from vegetables and the chicken’s own fat, which gives the dish its

▶ The Appeal of Barbecue: A Special Taste with Less Grease

One of the hottest travel experiences these days is food. Interest in K-food has grown worldwide under the influence of K-culture. But using expertly prepared cuisine as a tourism attraction to boost local economies has not been easy. In this respect, Chuncheon’s dakgalbi is a distinctive culinary attraction. The dish has strong regional roots: dakgalbi brings Chuncheon to mind, and the city even has a dakgalbi street. Although dakgalbi can be enjoyed across the country, Chuncheon’s version has something special—it is built around local specialties and a distinctive regional brand. In particular, the hands-on experience of sitting around a table and cooking together makes dakgalbi a complete culinary attraction. Food experiences that involve cooking at the table, such as hot pot in China and yakiniku and sukiyaki in Japan, have already proven their commercial appeal. Barbecue, cooked over charcoal at a table surrounded by diners, is also considered one of Korea’s distinctive food traditions.

Chuncheon’s Enidan Dakgalbi (formerly Hyeonam Makguksu) is ideal for fans of griddle-cooked dakgalbi. It uses only moisture from vegetables such as cabbage and the chicken’s own fat, resulting in an excellent light flavor. The downside is that cooking takes somewhat longer, but with the owner preparing the food personally, there is no better place to savor the authentic taste of dakgalbi over time. And don’t miss the fried rice, an essential after-meal treat for Koreans: the rice crisped on the bottom has a particularly satisfying crunch.

◇ Jangho Dakgalbi is one of Chuncheon’s well-known dakgalbi restaurants and a good choice for fans of charcoal-grilled dakgalbi. The dakgalbi, offered with salt, gochujang, or soy sauce and lemon seasoning, is partially

Jangho Dakgalbi is especially popular with fans of charcoal-grilled dakgalbi. It offers a variety of options, including salt, gochujang, and lemon-soy sauce seasonings, with the meat partially cooked before serving. Once it has had its final turn over well-heated charcoal, it is a delight to eat. Grilling deodeok salad, a side dish, is another treat.

Chuncheon is one of the pillars of the chicken-dish category in the “K-Gourmet Belt” project promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korean Food Promotion Institute. It is known as the K-Chicken Belt. The K-Gourmet Belt aims to weave together traditional food culture and local stories, linking them to tourism that encourages longer stays. Chuncheon City recently unveiled a gourmet tour themed around the K-Chicken Belt in partnership with Korail Tourism Networks. “Chuncheon: A Table a Day (Award),” departing on October 16 to coincide with the Chuncheon Makguksu and Dakgalbi Festival, offers five itineraries so participants can choose the program that suits their tastes. There is also “Chuncheon: A Table for the Night (Award),” a two-day, one-night package. It runs twice, on October 23–24 and October 30–31, and is designed as a storytelling journey through Chuncheon’s scenery and ingredients, food, and hands-on experiences. A key feature of the Chuncheon K-Chicken Belt is its hands-on program, which includes harvesting sweet potatoes, making desserts and makguksu, and tasting traditional liquor. Visitors can also discover Chuncheon’s hidden appeal through traditional liquor and local dining, pairings of craft beer from a youth startup with dakgalbi fusion dishes, and destinations such as the National Chuncheon Forest Education Center and the Samaksan Cable Car. The Chuncheon gourmet tours can be booked through Korail Tourism Networks and the Chuncheon tourism portal.

Korail Tourism Networks CEO Song Gwang-seok said, “We will continue working to connect Chuncheon’s signature culinary resources with local tourism so they can take root as new travel experiences that encourage longer stays.”

◇ Chuncheon’s Jisiul Brewery expands the culinary experience beyond dakgalbi, which could otherwise dominate the region’s food scene, by introducing local traditional liquor. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

▶ The Local Brewery’s Refined Pleasures and the Beauty of Nature

The appeal of Chuncheon’s K-Chicken Belt lies in how it goes beyond food to offer a taste of refined leisure. Local takju helps complete the gourmet experience. A glass of traditional liquor encountered along the way makes both body and mind feel at ease.

◇ At Jisiul Brewery, visitors can taste Hwajeon Ilchwi, its house brand of traditional liquor. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

At Jisiul Brewery, a traditional brewery in Chuncheon, visitors can enjoy Hwajeon Ilchwi, a traditional liquor. They can sample a variety of Hwajeon Ilchwi, while handmade hwajeon flower pancakes and an assortment of desserts delight both the palate and the eye.

◇ Chuncheon’s Hosu Brewery serves a variety of dishes prepared by the owner alongside traditional liquor, and operates by reservation. It is popular with locals for its use of seasonal ingredients. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Hosu Brewery serves an upscale Korean set meal alongside traditional liquor. Since it operates by reservation, it has not been easy for the general public to visit, but participants in the K-Chicken Belt gourmet tour can enjoy easy access. Its carefully prepared dishes made with seasonal ingredients, including oi-seon cucumber and rolled zucchini, are served with takju brewed on-site. The spread offers a glimpse of why the brewery serves as a beloved gathering place for local residents.

◇ Potato Island is winning over younger diners with a range of offerings, including potato beer—a modern take on a key Gangwon State ingredient—as well as seasonal vegetable beers, dakgalbi beer, dakgalbi pizza, and

Potato Island offers a fresh take on Chuncheon’s dakgalbi. Housed in a renovated former church in Chuncheon, it serves beers made with local ingredients, including dakgalbi beer featuring potatoes, a regional specialty of Gangwon State, as well as carrots and tomatoes. Chicken and dakgalbi pizza, rather than dakgalbi itself, are also signature items. The chicken is especially crisp and savory, thanks to potato in its coating.

◇ The Chuncheon Makguksu Experience Museum offers an overview of makguksu as well as the chance to make the noodles by hand. The building’s exterior was inspired by a makguksu noodle press and a cauldron. Photo: Se

The K-Chicken Belt is more than a gourmet tour. It also includes hands-on attractions such as the Soyang River Skywalk, the Uiamho Cable Car, a rural experience village, the National Chuncheon Forest Education Center, and the Chuncheon Makguksu Experience Museum. At the museum, visitors can explore the history of makguksu at a glance, make the noodles themselves, and sample a makguksu dish.

◇ The National Chuncheon Forest Education Center provides a place to unwind as part of the Chuncheon K-Chicken Belt. Visitors can enjoy activities from hammocking to hiking along forest trails. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Visits to the rural experience village offer time to dig up sweet potatoes and cook them, while the National Chuncheon Forest Education Center offers forest bathing and the chance to relax in a hammock among the trees.

Lee Gyu-min, chairman of the Korean Food Promotion Institute, said, “In recent years, local signature foods have become major themes in gourmet tourism, and they are also significant as a way of turning Korean cuisine into a tourism product.” He added, “We will work to help Korean cuisine take root as sustainable cultural content that goes beyond simply being ‘food.’”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.