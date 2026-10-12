18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival wraps up successfully: “A fall foliage trail that will stay with you every year—how could you not come?”

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. A participant walks along a forest trail carrying their daughter on their

The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival, hosted by Sportschosun and sponsored by High1 Resort and the Eastern Regional Forest Service, was successfully held last Friday (the 9th) at High1 Resort in Jeongseon County and along the nearby Hwa jeol-ryeong Untan-godo Trail, with around 2,500 trekkers taking part. Sportschosun launched the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival in 2007 to promote healthy family leisure activities, and this year marked its 18th edition. The festival has continued to raise participant satisfaction with each edition, establishing itself as a premier trekking event in Korea. The event was held as the once-green leaves turned brilliant shades of autumn and the clear skies brought by the bountiful season set the scene. Trekkers came from across the country—including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Daejeon, Chungcheong, Busan, Gyeongsang, Jeolla and Jeju—as well as from among foreign residents in Korea, underscoring the festival’s broad appeal. This year saw a notable increase in family groups and child participants. With interest in running growing nationwide, many people also took part in trail running.

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. Trail-running participants began gathering at the starting point in the early

Participants in the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival enjoyed autumn at their own pace. The first event was trail running—the group that got to enjoy autumn along the Untan-godo at the fastest pace.

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. Trail-running participants warm up. Reporter Jung Jae-kun,

Around 70 trail-running participants gathered at the check-in center at High1 Resort’s Mountain Condo from early morning, ahead of the start. They warmed up, checked their gear and looked at products from specialist trail-running brands displayed nearby. At 7:30 a.m., the trail run began with participants following a professional trail-running coach at the front after the start signal. Everyone, from beginners to experts, successfully completed the run.

◇ Jeong Ji-young (female, 37, Seoul), who took part in the trail run at the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival. Jeong Ji-young participated in the festival with her family. Photo courtesy of the participant

Jeong Ji-young (37, Seoul), who took part in the trail run, said, “The course along the fall foliage was excellent, and it was in the same condition as a major race.” She added, “I came with my family, and my children and husband enjoyed the trekking. The whole family could choose from a variety of activities to suit our interests, so we were very satisfied.”

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. Children taking part in a Kids Run class led by a native English-speaking

The children were the first to enjoy autumn, before the main trekking event got underway. The Kids Run lasted about an hour from 8 a.m. at Mountain Plaza, the trekking starting point. The faces of the roughly 70 children taking part alongside a native English-speaking instructor lit up with smiles more beautiful than the autumn leaves.

The program focused on teaching children how to enjoy running as a long-term hobby, covering everything from running form to the warm-up exercises needed before a run. Games were incorporated to help keep the children engaged.

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. Children taking part in a Kids Run class led by a native English-speaking

Lee Je-ni (8, Seoul), who took part in the Kids Run, said, “There were obstacles I was trying for the first time, so they were difficult, but the native English-speaking teacher explained them simply in English. My parents took lots of pictures, and I got lots of presents, so I had fun.”

Around the Kids Run venue, cheers erupted whenever their own child appeared, and the excitement of making happy memories together ran high.

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. Trekking participants set off with enthusiasm. Jeongseon—Song Jeong-heon,

The main event, trekking, got underway at 10 a.m. Participants in the Sky Trail and Family courses headed onto their respective routes at the start signal. Those on the Sky Trail course set off from Mountain Plaza and enjoyed autumn as they walked to the finish at the parking lot of High1 Palace Hotel. Participants in the Family course took the Untan-godo cable car to Mountain Top, then followed the designated route to the finish.

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. Participants take a break at Dorongi Pond on the Sky Trail. Jeongseon—Song

Participants made happy memories together as they walked the Sky Welcome Trail, Dorongi Pond and the Untan-godo Trail, where autumn leaves in vivid colors mingled with leaves tumbling in the wind, and they took in the late-autumn atmosphere along the way.

◇ The 18th High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival was held on the 9th around the Sky Trail at High1 Resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon State. Participants enjoy an autumn trek. Jeongseon—Song Jeong-heon,

Jeong Won-ju (39, Gyeonggi), who took part in the Family course at the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival, said, “My parents, who take part every year, told me about it, so this year was my first time attending with my 7- and 4-year-old children.” She added, “The fall foliage along the trekking route was beautiful, and the event had all the facilities a family could want to enjoy the experience together. I plan to come back to the High1 Sky Forest Trail Trekking Festival with my whole family next fall.”

Jeongseon—Reporter Kim Se-hyeong, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.