Husband whose penis was cut off by his wife wants to remarry... “I still love her”

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Brazilian man whose penis was cut off by his wife while he was having an affair is seeking to remarry his ex-wife after her release from prison.

According to local media outlets including Terra News, 42-year-old Oliveira has recently rekindled his relationship with his ex-wife, Farias, and the two are discussing getting married again.

Incredibly, the couple went through a shocking ordeal: Farias cut off her former husband Oliveira’s penis.

The incident took place in December 2023 in Atibaia, in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. After learning that her husband had been unfaithful, Farias became enraged. She lured him into having sex, tied his hands with his underwear, and then cut off his penis with a razor blade. The severed body part was reportedly discarded in the toilet.

Farias was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for the incident. She was released early in November 2025, after which Oliveira contacted her again and told her he wanted to rekindle their relationship. He said he still loved his ex-wife and missed the time they had spent together.

The suffering Oliveira experienced after being victimized went beyond physical injury. Hospital staff photographed the wound to consider treatment options. They explained that they had never encountered a similar case and needed the photos as a reference for treatment. After being told the photos were for medical purposes, Oliveira agreed to have the wound photographed.

However, the photos were later leaked on social media. Oliveira suffered further emotional distress when images of his body part were made public without his permission. He sued the hospital over the leak, and a Brazilian court ordered the hospital to pay 20,000 reais (about 5.4 million won) in damages. According to local reports, Oliveira plans to put the compensation toward the cost of remarrying and also use it to obtain a penile prosthesis.

The story of the two, who separated after a horrific act of violence and are now seeking to marry again, has also drawn local attention.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.