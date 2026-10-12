“Someone in my family has kidney disease...” Could persistent hematuria or proteinuria be a sign of Alport syndrome?

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that people with a family member who has kidney disease and persistent hematuria or proteinuria may need to consider the possibility of Alport syndrome, a rare disease.

A research team led by Professors Park Pyeong-gang and Lee Geum-hwa of the Division of Pediatric Nephrology at Severance Children’s Hospital analyzed National Health Insurance data to examine the prevalence of Alport syndrome in South Korea and treatment patterns before and after diagnosis, they said on the 12th.

Alport syndrome is a hereditary kidney disease caused by mutations in type IV collagen genes. It can progress from hematuria to proteinuria and declining kidney function, potentially leading to end-stage kidney disease at a relatively young age. It may also be accompanied by hearing loss and vision problems.

Alport syndrome was once thought to affect one in every 50,000 people, but recent genomic studies estimate that high-risk Alport syndrome affects about one in every 2,500. That is about 20 times higher than previous estimates. However, its early symptoms resemble those of other kidney diseases, so it often goes undiagnosed or is mistaken for immune-mediated glomerulonephritis. The research team identified patients with Alport syndrome registered under the special copayment program for rare diseases in Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service claims data from 2014 to 2023, and analyzed annual prevalence and medication prescriptions during the three years before and after diagnosis.

As of 2023, about 800 patients with Alport syndrome were registered in South Korea. By contrast, genomic data estimate that about 26,000 people in the country carry relevant genetic variants, including about 8,800 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. The number of registered patients is just one thirty-second of the estimated number of actual patients.

Before diagnosis, about 30% of patients had been classified as having another immune-mediated glomerulonephritis. As a result, they did not receive Alport syndrome-related treatment in a timely manner.

“Alport syndrome is more common than people realize, but many patients still fall into a diagnostic blind spot,” Professor Park Pyeong-gang said. “If someone has persistent hematuria or proteinuria and a family member with kidney disease or hearing loss, the possibility of hereditary kidney disease should be investigated.”

Professor Lee Geum-hwa said, “If a child or adolescent has an abnormal result on a school urine test and a family history of kidney disease or abnormal urinalysis, it is important to actively seek care from a pediatric nephrologist.” The findings were published in Kidney Research and Clinical Practice (JIF 3.5), the official journal of the Korean Society of Nephrology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Geum-hwa (left) and Professor Park Pyeong-gang

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.