“Knees feel stiff after the holiday break”... Stretches to build strength

Hamstring stretch

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If your knees feel sore or stiff after going hiking to see the fall foliage or taking a long trip during the autumn holiday break, you should take notice. It is easy to dismiss this as ordinary fatigue that will usually improve with time, but it could be a sign that an underlying knee joint problem is now becoming more apparent. To mark World Arthritis Day on October 12, we look at the causes of knee pain after the holiday break and how to manage it properly, with advice from Kim Ha-neul, director of Busan Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine.

◇ The “overuse type” puts pressure on the knees; the “inactivity type” stiffens the joints

Knee pain after the holiday break generally takes one of two forms: the “overuse type,” from using the knees too much, and the “inactivity type,” from using them too little. Both can cause pain in previously healthy knees or accelerate osteoarthritis.

The cause of overuse-type pain is the “load” placed on the knees. Even when walking on level ground, the knees bear forces several times a person’s body weight, and the burden grows when walking downhill or down stairs. When someone who is not used to walking suddenly goes hiking or takes a long trip, their muscles may not absorb all the impact, leaving the cartilage and surrounding tissues to bear the burden.

Research has also found that a sudden increase in activity can worsen knee pain. Researchers at Keele University in the UK followed adults aged 45 or older with knee pain for up to three months. They found that people who performed movements that put significant strain on the knees—such as squatting, going up and down stairs, or lifting heavy objects—were about 2.2 times more likely to experience a sharp worsening of pain within 48 hours.

Pain can also develop with the inactivity type, when the knees are barely used. Cartilage has no blood vessels, so it receives nutrients from joint fluid that circulates when the knee moves. But sitting on the sofa watching TV for a long time or driving with the knees bent for an extended period reduces this circulation, causing the joints to stiffen and pain to strike when you stand up. If this continues for a long time, the thigh muscles that absorb impact on the knees weaken, which can in turn contribute to arthritis.

Thigh strength is directly linked to knee health. A study of 46,819 people published in the international journal British Journal of Sports Medicine found that people with weaker muscles at the front of the thigh, which extend the knee, had a higher risk of developing knee osteoarthritis: 1.85 times higher for women and 1.43 times higher for men.

◇ Rest during the acute phase, then build up gradually ... “knee reset” exercises

What should you do if your knees have already started to hurt? Many middle-aged and older adults cut back on movement, thinking, “It hurts, so I should rest.” They take the elevator instead of the stairs and drive even for short trips. Paradoxically, however, keeping active can actually help relieve pain. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency also stresses the importance of regular physical activity through resources such as its National Health Information Portal, calling it a misconception that people with knee osteoarthritis should reduce activity to spare their joints.

The key is “when and how you move.” During the acute phase, when the knee is swollen or feels warm, you should get plenty of rest. Once symptoms subside, it is best to start with low-impact exercises such as walking on level ground, using a stationary bike, or exercising in water, and gradually increase your activity. A stationary bike helps strengthen the surrounding muscles while reducing impact on the knees, as body weight is distributed over the seat. The buoyancy of water makes it relatively easy to move even when you are in pain.

“Walking backward,” which recently drew attention after actress Sunwoo Yong-yeo introduced it as a way to care for the knees, is also worth trying. It uses the lower-body muscles differently from forward walking, evenly stimulating even muscles that are not usually used much. Research findings have also been reported suggesting that walking backward can help relieve pain and improve strength and physical function in people with knee osteoarthritis.

It may also help to regularly incorporate hamstring stretches to build strength. The hamstrings are located at the back of the thigh and help bend the knee. When activity decreases because of knee pain, the hamstrings can become stiff and limit joint movement. In that case, using a towel to loosen the tight muscles and increase the knee’s range of motion can be beneficial.

To do the stretch, sit comfortably on the floor with your legs extended. Place a towel around the sole of the foot on the side with knee pain. Keeping the knee straight, slowly pull the towel toward your body and hold for 15 seconds. Then slowly bend the knee as far as you can, and gradually straighten it as if pushing the towel away with your foot. Repeat the movement three times per set, for a total of three sets.

◇ If even walking is difficult, treatment comes first ...

However, if even walking remains difficult, the first step is to manage the pain through consistent treatment and lay the groundwork for the body to move again. The goal of treatment should not be limited to simply easing the pain. It should also restore joint function so that patients can walk again as their pain subsides and return to their daily lives. This is also how Korean medicine approaches arthritis: rather than focusing only on the affected joint, it considers the surrounding muscles and ligaments, as well as the balance of the body as a whole.

Korean medicine seeks to relieve pain and improve function in patients with knee osteoarthritis through an integrative approach that includes acupuncture and pharmacopuncture, Chuna manual therapy, and herbal medicine prescriptions. The effectiveness of integrative Korean medicine treatment for knee pain has been scientifically demonstrated in multiple studies. One paper published by Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine’s Spine and Joint Research Institute in the SCI(E)-indexed international journal Medicine found that the pain scores of 81 patients with knee osteoarthritis, measured on a numerical rating scale (NRS; 0–10), fell from 5.4—indicating at least moderate severity at admission—to 2.96 after integrative Korean medicine treatment, a drop of nearly half.

Kim Ha-neul, director of Busan Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, emphasized, “If knee pain keeps recurring after the holiday break, it may be a sign of joint disease, so an accurate diagnosis is needed,” and added, “Rather than stopping because of pain, it is important to manage the pain and consistently maintain muscle strength with exercises that put little strain on the knees.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Hospital Director Kim Ha-neul

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.