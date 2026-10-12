Dietary Fiber Gets a Second Look Amid Reverse-Eating and Fibermaxxing Trends, as Convenient, Blended Products Flood the Market

The ‘reverse eating’ method—eating fiber-rich foods such as vegetables first during a meal—has recently gained ground, boosting interest in dietary fiber.

Dietary fiber, once viewed as helping mainly with bowel movements, is now drawing attention as a key component of wellness foods that address blood sugar management, weight control and gut health.

Dietary fiber affects the rate of digestion and absorption, as well as feelings of fullness. Some soluble dietary fibers may help lower cholesterol levels and are known to serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria, contributing to improvements in the gut environment.

This interest is also fueling the ‘fibermaxxing’ trend, which focuses on increasing dietary fiber intake.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults consume at least 25 g of dietary fiber a day to prevent chronic diseases and promote health. In South Korea, the Dietary Reference Intakes for Koreans, published in late 2025, set the adequate daily intake at 30 g for adult men and 20–25 g for women, depending on age. The guidelines were revised to recommend that people aged 50 and older maintain an intake of 30 g for men and at least 25 g for women to help prevent chronic diseases. Factors considered included declining fruit and vegetable consumption and the finding that about 64% of people, on average across all age groups, fell short of the adequate intake.

But simply consuming as much dietary fiber as possible is not necessarily the answer. A sudden increase in intake can cause excessive gas during the fermentation process carried out by gut microbes, leading to bloating or cramps. Depending on the circumstances, certain types of dietary fiber may also affect the absorption of nutrients such as iron, calcium and zinc. Experts therefore advise drinking enough fluids and gradually increasing dietary fiber intake.

Companies in the sector are differentiating their products to ease these burdens while improving convenience and nutritional balance. In addition to competing on fiber content, they are launching products that emphasize low-sugar formulations, blends designed with gut health in mind, combinations with other nutrients such as protein, and ease of consumption.

◇ Mac Plan Nutrition Drink, three varieties. Photo courtesy of CJ Wellcare

◇ Mac Plan Bium Gummies. Photo courtesy of CJ Wellcare

◇ Mac Plan Daily Protein Shake. Photo courtesy of CJ Wellcare

CJ Wellcare has introduced Mac Plan, a wellness brand featuring “MAC” (Microbiota-Accessible Carbohydrates), a type of carbohydrate used as food by gut microbes. The company says it has used MAC, which focuses on the gut microbiome, to create shakes, gummies and drinks that make it easy to consume dietary fiber as part of daily life. After launching three varieties of Mac Plan Daily Protein Shake, combining protein and MAC (chocolate, peanut butter and strawberry yogurt), and three varieties of Mac Plan Bium Gummies, which offer a convenient way to consume MAC (prune, green apple and gold kiwi), the company recently added three varieties of Mac Plan Nutrition Drink in 350 mL bottles (chocolate, almond and black sesame). Each bottle contains 20 g of protein, 14 vitamins and minerals, and 18 amino acids, and uses a zero-sugar formulation with no sugars added.

◇ Denmark Fruit-Added Milk. Photo courtesy of Dongwon F&B

Dongwon F&B recently launched two varieties of Denmark Fruit-Added Milk, made with fruit puree and added dietary fiber. The strawberry and banana milk varieties contain 3.6 g and 4.6 g of soluble dietary fiber, respectively, which is said to help maintain feelings of fullness. Those amounts are equivalent to about 15 strawberries and about two bananas, respectively. The products also contain about 40% less sugar than the average processed milk product on the market and are low-fat, with 2.3 g of fat per 100 mL.

◇ Two varieties of Reset Enzyme. Photo courtesy of Pulmuone

◇ Blended Vegetable Cleanse Tomato & Carrot. Photo courtesy of Pulmuone

Pulmuone Healthcare is expanding its product range with a series of launches, including high-fiber enzyme products and drinks made with whole, blended vegetables. Its recently launched Reset Enzyme comes in two varieties (Green Banana and Cabbage & Spelt), each in small sachets with a serving size of 1.8–2.2 g. The products blend soluble fibers such as chicory extract and resistant maltodextrin with insoluble fibers such as carrot fiber and psyllium husk. The Cabbage & Spelt variety contains up to 8 g of dietary fiber per box of 30 sachets. It uses Korean-grown cabbage and plum powder and contains no refined enzymes, flavorings or preservatives. The previously launched Blended Vegetable Cleanse Tomato & Carrot preserves the taste and texture of the whole ingredients by blending fresh Korean-grown tomatoes and carrots, unheated and with their skins on. Each 130 mL bottle contains 5 g of dietary fiber.

Development of dietary fiber ingredients is also active. Last July, Samyang Corporation unveiled its crystalline dietary fiber brand Fibernova for the first time at IFT, a food technology expo in the United States. Fibernova’s key ingredient, Kestose, is a crystalline dietary fiber containing at least 99% fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and is a prebiotic that serves as food for beneficial gut bacteria. Because it dissolves naturally in the mouth, it can be used not only in powdered drinks but also in products such as chocolate and cream. In addition to Fibernova, Samyang Corporation operates Fiberlist, a brand of resistant maltodextrin, a soluble dietary fiber. The company says it is expanding its ingredient portfolio for food manufacturers in South Korea and abroad seeking to develop products that support gut health, reduce sugar content and boost dietary fiber.

An industry official said, “Products combining soluble dietary fiber with probiotics, postbiotics (metabolic byproducts of microbial fermentation) and protein have been coming onto the market one after another. More products are being developed with protein intake, sugar control and convenient meals in mind, rather than simply supplementing fiber.”

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.