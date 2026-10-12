“Set off for Antarctica to die, found a new life”... A “miracle” for a woman in her 60s diagnosed with cancer

Photo: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese woman in her 60s who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer has drawn attention after discovering that her tumor had shrunk following a trip to Antarctica, a journey she had dreamed of taking all her life.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Wang Ying, 67, who lived in Kunming, Yunnan province, in southwestern China, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013, shortly before reaching retirement age. She had worked as an administrative staff member at a school, and medical staff strongly advised her to undergo surgery immediately.

The cancer diagnosis came as a great shock to Wang, who had spent many years photographing wild birds. Recalling that time, she said, “If I was going to die, I wanted to die somewhere far away. I absolutely did not want to have surgery.”

Wang eventually decided to take the Antarctic trip that had been her lifelong wish. Her goal was to photograph penguins. The month-long trip cost about 150,000 yuan (about 30 million won). Her savings alone were not enough to cover the cost, so she also received help from her mother to pay for the trip.

The scene Wang most wanted to photograph after arriving in Antarctica was a mother penguin feeding her chick. Even after the other tourists left to escape the cold, she continued taking pictures for a long time in temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius, strong winds and heavy snow.

At last, she captured on camera a mother penguin returning from a search for food and feeding her chick. Wang said, “I photographed that precious moment. I was so happy,” adding, “I was deeply moved watching the penguins walk together as they made their way home.”

After returning from the trip, Wang went to the hospital for tests. The results showed that her tumor had shrunk compared with the test taken a month earlier. Medical staff determined that she did not need surgery right away, but explained that her condition should be monitored closely instead.

Wang said the trip helped her regain hope for life. Afterward, she devoted time and money to bird photography and traveled around the world. She has visited more than 30 countries so far and reportedly also used her pension to buy expensive photography equipment. She plans to visit the United States, Peru and some African countries this year and next year.

She said, “Traveling to many places and seeing all kinds of things has helped me accept changes in life,” adding, “Now, things that I would have worried about before no longer seem like a big deal.”

Wang’s story also attracted attention on Chinese social media. Netizens commented, “Psychological stability and plenty of rest probably had a positive effect on her health,” “Her story gave cancer patients hope, but blindly following her example is dangerous,” and “After all, illness really does seem to come from the mind.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.