Hoarseness persisting after a cold or cough may signal a vocal cord problem

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[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] The number of people coughing due to colds or respiratory illnesses during seasonal changes is rising. Most people recover naturally as their cold or cough improves and their vocal cords get enough rest. But if voice changes persist, it may be necessary to have the vocal cords checked.

Frequent coughing can repeatedly irritate the vocal cords, temporarily causing voice changes such as hoarseness or a cracking voice.

Professor Jung Soo-yeon of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital explained, “Voice changes caused by a cold or frequent coughing are often due to temporary swelling or inflammation of the vocal cords, and most people recover with sufficient voice rest.”

However, persistent hoarseness can lead to muscle tension dysphonia as the muscles around the neck are strained excessively to compensate for a weak voice. Repeated irritation of the vocal cords may also cause lesions such as early vocal cord nodules.

Professor Jung Soo-yeon stressed, “Especially if your voice remains hoarse or continues to crack for two to three weeks or longer, don’t dismiss it as simply a post-cold symptom or a temporary change caused by using your voice too much and leave it unchecked. It’s best to have the condition and movement of the vocal cords examined, for example with a laryngoscopy.”

What should you do if your voice changes temporarily? It is best to avoid speaking loudly or talking for long periods as much as possible and to give your vocal cords plenty of rest. It is advisable to cut back on repeatedly clearing your throat when it feels uncomfortable, as this can actually irritate the vocal cords. Drinking plenty of fluids to keep the vocal cords from drying out may also help.

Professor Jung said, “Because the voice is a means of maintaining everyday life, including communication, if your voice changes due to a cold or cough during seasonal changes, you should monitor both how long the symptoms last and how they change.” She added, “If recovery is slow or the problem recurs, you should be evaluated by a specialist.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jung Soo-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.