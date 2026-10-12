“Prostrated himself and prayed before a tiger”... Man in his 20s killed in zoo tragedy after bizarre behavior

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 20s who entered a tiger enclosure at a wildlife park in Britain was attacked and killed. Claims have emerged that before entering the enclosure, he behaved in ways that were difficult to understand, including kneeling before the tiger and bowing as if in prayer.

According to local media outlets, including the Daily Mail, a man in his early 20s was seen entering the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in South Yorkshire, England, at around 1:30 p.m. on the 10th (local time).

Witnesses said the man tried to climb down into the enclosure and that a woman grabbed him and tried to pull him back up but was unable to stop him.

The man then reportedly climbed over the high fence surrounding the enclosure, jumped about 3.6 meters down, and entered the area where the tiger was.

One witness said the man appeared to be taking pictures with his phone inside the enclosure before lying face down on the ground and beginning to pray. There were also claims that he got down on all fours, bowed toward the tiger, and spread his arms. He reportedly looked as though he was waiting for the tiger to approach him.

One witness described what happened, saying, “He had both arms spread wide toward the tiger.” The witness said, “When the tiger approached and began attacking, the man resisted and screamed.” The witness added, “The last thing I saw was the tiger attacking the man’s neck.”

Some witnesses speculated that the man’s behavior looked like a religious ritual, but it has not been established why he acted that way.

After the attack, emergency responders arrived and performed first aid in an effort to save the man, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. Families were also reportedly among the visitors near the enclosure at the time of the incident.

A zoo representative said the keepers did everything they could to save the man and that staff were deeply shocked. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and have asked people not to share footage from the scene circulating online.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.