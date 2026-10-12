A 22-million-won electric car is coming... Citroën revives its 2CV, famed for keeping eggs intact

Photo: Citroën

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] French automaker Citroën is bringing back its iconic classic car, the 2CV, as an electric vehicle. The small car, which first appeared in 1948 and won fans around the world, is set to return in a new form after about 40 years. With a target price of around 15,000 euros (about 22 million won), Citroën is gearing up to enter the EV market with retro styling and an affordable price.

The British newspaper the Daily Mail reported on the 11th, local time, that Citroën had unveiled an electric concept model, the 2 CV Concept, at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The company plans to introduce a production model by 2028, with production in Europe and a starting price targeted at around 15,000 euros. However, the actual retail price and detailed specifications have not been finalized.

The 2CV is a small car first unveiled at the 1948 Paris Motor Show. It is famous for the story that it was designed to let French farmers drive along bumpy farm tracks without breaking the eggs they were carrying in baskets. It was developed with the aim of making a car that was inexpensive to buy, fuel-efficient and easy for anyone to maintain.

Its rounded, unassuming shape also earned it the nickname “Tin Snail.” More than 5.1 million 2CVs were sold worldwide before production ended in 1990, including about 1.2 million van models. Production is said to have exceeded 9 million when derivative models are included.

The newly unveiled concept car gives a modern reinterpretation of features of the original 2CV, including round headlights, bulging wheel arches and a curved roof. It is 3.76 meters long, about 10 centimeters shorter than the original model. Its weight is also targeted at under one tonne, with the design intended to reduce battery load and manufacturing costs.

The interior also emphasizes simplicity. Instead of a conventional dashboard, it features an 8-inch infotainment screen, along with distinctive elements such as a removable storage basket and fabric handles.

Its range is expected to be around 150 miles (about 241 kilometers). Citroën plans to develop the vehicle in line with regulations for small electric cars currently under discussion in Europe.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Citroën

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.