Kakao Corp. receives Prime Minister’s Commendation for contributions to revitalizing traditional markets and shopping districts

Kakao Corp. said on the 12th that it had received the Prime Minister’s Commendation at the awards ceremony for the “2026 Awards for Contributions to the Revitalization of Traditional Markets and Shopping Districts.” The awards recognize the contributions of markets, merchants, support institutions and organizations, among others, to revitalizing local commercial districts. This year’s ceremony was held on the 9th at Art Center Goma in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province.

Kakao Corp. was recognized for its efforts through Project Dan-Gol to strengthen the digital capabilities of small business owners in traditional markets and shopping districts and support the revitalization of local commercial districts.

Project Dan-Gol is Kakao Corp.’s shared-growth program, which helps small business owners use digital services to stay in regular contact with customers and grow on their own. Since 2022, it has provided customized, on-site training and marketing support in cooperation with the Small Enterprise and Market Service, local merchants’ associations and partner organizations.

The commendation also recognized Kakao Class, which Kakao Corp. has operated since 2016. Kakao Class is a training program in which Kakao Corp. staff and expert instructors deliver practical, hands-on education designed to drive tangible sales growth and business development. A flagship training initiative that strengthens the digital capabilities of small business owners and entrepreneurs and helps them develop online sales channels, it has supported around 7,000 people to date.

Yang Hyeon-seo, Kakao Corp.’s shared-growth business performance leader, said, “We will continue our shared-growth initiatives, using Kakao’s technology and services to help small business owners build lasting relationships with customers and enable local communities to grow on their own.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.