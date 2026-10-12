'Absolute Safety': Korean Air and Asiana Airlines hold an integrated pilot safety meeting

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines held an integrated pilot safety meeting on the 12th ahead of the launch of their integrated airline.

According to Korean Air, the meeting was organized under the theme “Absolute Safety Achieved Together” to reaffirm the two airlines’ flight crews’ shared mission: “to operate safely to their destinations.” Based on “mutual respect” and “horizontal communication,” core values of the integrated Korean Air, the meeting shared the direction the airline should take after integration, including bridging cultural gaps arising from different operating environments and building strong teamwork. It also emphasized a code of conduct calling for compliance with operating procedures and training methods redefined to meet the integrated airline’s standards. Korean Air and Asiana Airlines plan to proactively check even minor differences in operating procedures that may arise in the field to ensure the complete implementation of a unified safety standard (One Standard). The joint pilot safety meetings will be held 22 times in total at Korean Air’s headquarters in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, through November 13. All flight crew members of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are eligible to attend.

“Mutual respect and open communication are the most powerful safety equipment Korean Air has honed over decades,” said Kim Hae-ryong, head of flight operations at Korean Air. “Building on Korean Air’s proven, advanced safety culture, the crews of both airlines will integrate seamlessly as one team (One Team), and the integrated airline will establish itself as a global airline that passengers around the world can choose with the greatest confidence.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.