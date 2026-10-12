Woman gives birth to another man’s child 12 days after divorce... Ex-husband seeks damages for “emotional distress”

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] News that a Taiwanese woman gave birth to another man’s child just 12 days after divorcing her husband has sent shockwaves.

A paternity test confirmed that the child’s biological father was another man, not the husband. The court found that the woman had an inappropriate relationship with another man while the marriage was still legally in effect, violating her husband’s rights as a spouse. It ordered the two to jointly pay 400,000 Taiwan dollars (about 17 million won) in damages.

According to United Daily News and other local media, a man identified as A, who lives in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, married his wife, identified as B, in December 2018, and they had children. Their relationship gradually deteriorated, and they began living separately in February last year. After discussing divorce, they officially divorced on March 18 this year.

A revealed that, even before the divorce, his wife had been living with another man, identified as C, and maintaining an intimate relationship with him.

B gave birth to a son 12 days after the divorce. A was listed as the child’s father on the birth registration, but B and C later voluntarily took a paternity test, which confirmed that C was the child’s biological father.

A claimed that C had violated his marriage by living with his wife and having a child with her despite knowing she was married. Saying he had suffered severe emotional distress and humiliation as a result, A sought a total of 1 million Taiwan dollars (about 42 million won) in damages from B and C.

In court, B countered that she had had no choice but to leave home because of her husband’s debt problems. She said she began living separately to avoid debt collection by creditors and that the couple had discussed divorce for a long time. Her position was that, since affection had already disappeared from the marriage, her husband’s claim of emotional distress was also untrue.

C, meanwhile, did not appear at trial or submit a separate written response.

The court noted that, even if a couple is living separately and their marital relationship has effectively deteriorated, they remain legally married until they are formally divorced.

The court therefore found that B and C’s relationship had further aggravated the existing marital conflict and that their actions had violated A’s rights as a spouse. It ruled that B and C were jointly liable for damages, setting the amount at 400,000 Taiwan dollars.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.