“Targeting global markets”... Dongkook Pharmaceutical seeks to change its name to ‘DK Centellian’

◇ Dongkook Pharmaceutical’s headquarters in Cheongdam-dong. Photo courtesy of Dongkook Pharmaceutical

Dongkook Pharmaceutical is pursuing a name change to ‘DK Centellian (DK Centellian)’ to target global markets.

Dongkook Pharmaceutical disclosed today that its board of directors resolved the matter at a meeting held on the 12th and that it will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 27 to amend part of its articles of incorporation for the name change.

Dongkook Pharmaceutical, which has until now focused its business on domestic pharmaceuticals, said it is pursuing a name change that reflects its commitment and vision to champion science-based health and beauty in global markets, alongside plans to expand its business not only into treatment and prevention but also into the Health & Beauty sector.

A Dongkook Pharmaceutical official said, “‘DK’ embodies the 58 years of history Dongkook Pharmaceutical has built, its scientific credibility, and the company’s roots that will remain unchanged, while ‘Centellian’ expresses the determination to create newer, more future-oriented value based on its accumulated expertise.” The official added, “We are pursuing a name change so that, in a new future, we can meet customers around the world through a broader business spanning Health and Beauty as well as prevention and treatment.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.