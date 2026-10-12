“Women don’t just look at handsome men”... Why they gaze longer at attractive women

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun] A study has found that while both men and women gaze at attractive people, they differ in whom they look at.

Women tended to look longer at the faces of both attractive men and attractive women, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. Men, by contrast, spent longer looking at attractive faces of the gender they are sexually attracted to.

Researchers at Utrecht University in the Netherlands measured how long and where 102 members of the general public looked at faces. They published their findings in the international journal *Evolution and Human Behavior*.

The researchers used eye-tracking equipment and had participants view side by side faces of attractive men and women and faces that were relatively less attractive.

The researchers said there was no clear difference in the moment when participants first shifted their gaze. Differences by gender emerged, however, in how long they continued looking at faces. Women looked longer at the faces of both attractive men and attractive women, while men tended to look longer at attractive faces of the gender that matched their sexual preference.

On why women’s gaze differs from men’s, the researchers explained, “It may be influenced not only by viewing an attractive person as a potential romantic partner, but also by the process of comparing oneself with other people of the same gender.”

The researchers also examined whether participants were in a relationship. They found no clear evidence that people with a romantic partner or spouse spent less time looking at the faces of people they found attractive. In other words, even people in relationships are drawn to other people’s attractive faces.

The researchers noted, however, that further research is needed given the small number of participants.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.