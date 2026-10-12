Hanssem Co., Ltd. launches new electric recliner sofas, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Knob’

Provided by Hanssem Co., Ltd.

Last month, Hanssem Co., Ltd. introduced its new electric recliner sofa models, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Knob.’

The two products feature a streamlined design that reduces the bulkiness typical of recliners, along with refined seating comfort, convenient features and rigorous quality testing.

Hanssem Co., Ltd. developed the new products using the expertise it has built up over 13 years, since becoming the first home-interior brand in Korea to introduce an electric recliner sofa in 2013.

In particular, it conducted field tests involving 200 customers from the planning stage onward, incorporating usage patterns in actual home environments and data on different body types.

The low-back design allows the sofas to have a clean, streamlined look like conventional sofas when the headrests are lowered.

‘Timeless’ achieves a smooth silhouette by minimizing vertical seams and adding a wide skirt hem. It comes in two colors: Red Bean and White.

‘Knob’ emphasizes a modern look with its linear design and double-piping finish, and is available in Dove Gray or White.

Seating comfort and convenience have also been enhanced. Gradient pocket springs, used in premium mattresses, and high-density memory foam provide soft cushioning and stable support.

The seat cushion height was designed using data on standard Korean body types. Both products feature a two-motor system that independently adjusts the headrest and seat cushion, as well as Zero Wall hardware that allows them to be placed close to a wall.

The switches on the outer sides of the armrests include Type-C and Type-A charging ports. The sofas also feature floating legs that allow robot vacuums to pass underneath.

Quality and safety testing has also been strengthened.

Hanssem Co., Ltd. conducted quality and safety tests on the hardware, seat cushions, leather and wood at its in-house laboratory, which is accredited by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS).

The core recliner hardware passed 25,000 repeated-operation tests under a 100 kg load, demonstrating its exceptional durability.

The leather is 1.6–1.8 mm-thick natural bullhide from the Italian company Pelle Milano. It was found to comply with safety standards set by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) in tests for hazardous substances, and the inner wooden frame uses environmentally friendly E0-grade materials.

A Hanssem Co., Ltd. representative said, “We focused on changing the perception that recliners have to compromise on design for comfort,” adding, “We will continue to introduce products that blend naturally into a space like conventional sofas while offering the essential functions and quality of a recliner.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.