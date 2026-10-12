Wins ₩3.3 billion in lottery with numbers from a dream... Hits jackpot on second purchase

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The story of a man who won the lottery with numbers he saw in a dream and will receive more than ₩3 billion has been revealed, drawing widespread attention.

According to The Star and other foreign media outlets, a 54-year-old interior contractor identified as A, who lives in Sarawak, Malaysia, was lucky enough to win 10,169,557 ringgit (about ₩3.3 billion) in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 lottery, drawn on September 26 (local time). The winning numbers were 8622 and 5765.

The man, who has two children, said he chose the numbers inspired by a dream. A regular customer who has been buying Sports Toto lottery tickets for more than 30 years, he typically spent about 50 ringgit (about ₩16,000) a week on Toto 4D Jackpot.

He had no special plans on the day he bought the winning ticket, either. While having lunch at a restaurant near an interior construction site, he spotted a Sports Toto outlet next door. The numbers he had chosen before came to mind, so he decided to buy a ticket again.

“It was the second time I’d bought a ticket with these numbers,” he said. “I never expected them to bring me such a big prize. It still doesn’t feel real.”

That night, he checked the draw results on the official Sports Toto website and calmly collected his winnings the next day.

He said he plans to manage the winnings wisely and set some aside for his children’s future.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.