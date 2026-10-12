Jeju Air surpasses 10 million passengers, driving growth on Japan and China routes

Jeju Air said on the 12th that its cumulative passenger numbers had surpassed 10 million as of September. It reached the milestone faster than any other South Korean low-cost carrier.

According to Jeju Air, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s Aviation Information Portal System show that the airline carried about 10,128,500 passengers in total from January to September this year (about 3,642,300 on domestic routes and 6,486,200 on international routes). That was a 13.1% increase (about 1,172,600 passengers) from the approximately 8,955,900 passengers carried over the same period last year.

The increase in passenger numbers was influenced by flexible operations, including increased flight frequencies and new route launches to Japan and China.

After increasing frequencies in May on the Incheon–Tokyo (Narita) and Fukuoka routes and the Busan–Osaka route, Jeju Air launched service on the Incheon–Kobe route on June 11, with seven flights a week (daily). In July and August, it also increased frequencies on the Incheon–Nagoya and Matsuyama routes to meet demand during the summer vacation season. On its China routes, the airline increased frequencies on the Incheon–Weihai route in March, the Incheon–Yanji route in July and the Incheon–Qingdao route in September. In September, it launched service on the Busan–Guilin route and resumed operations on the Incheon–Guilin route.

From January to September this year, passenger numbers on Jeju Air’s Japan routes reached about 3,703,200, up 29.1% from approximately 2,869,500 in the same period last year. Passenger numbers on its China routes reached about 582,400, a 34.1% increase from approximately 434,300. The Incheon–Osaka route had the most passengers, at about 633,600, followed by Incheon–Tokyo (Narita) with about 618,700, Incheon–Fukuoka with about 448,100, Busan–Osaka with about 212,000 and Incheon–Nagoya with about 203,400.

A Jeju Air official said, “Next year, too, we plan to closely monitor market demand and continue to expand customers’ options through efficient route operations.” <End>

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.