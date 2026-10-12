Shinsegae Property unveils food lounge at Starlit Seongsu N

Shinsegae Property Inc. is introducing Starlit Food Lounge, an F&B space on the lower floors of Starlit Seongsu N.

According to Shinsegae Property Inc. on the 12th, Starlit Seongsu N is a new office asset acquired by CAPSTONE Asset Management. The lower floors (from basement level 1 to ground level) will house Starlit Food Lounge, a retail facility, while Gmarket, an affiliate of Shinsegae Group, will use floors 3 through 11 as its headquarters. Starlit Seongsu N is also drawing attention as a business cluster, with large office developments actively underway on spacious sites in North Seongsu.

Shinsegae Property Inc. rated the location and business prospects highly and participated as a strategic investor. At the same time, it applied the name and concept of its Starlit brand to create a distinctive space combining offices and retail. Drawing on its retail-focused planning and design expertise, the company planned and developed Starlit Food Lounge, differentiating the property as a lifestyle office and boosting its asset value.

Starlit Food Lounge is designed for use not only by office tenants but also by nearby workers and residents, as well as visitors to Seongsu. Going beyond the usual office amenities, it caters to everyday needs for meals, gatherings and relaxation.

Starbucks and the bakery cafe What a Bread will open on the first floor. Basement level 1 features an open-plan food hall with direct access from outside, around 300 shared seats and a rest area. A total of 11 outlets will offer a variety of dishes, from Korean, Chinese and Japanese to Vietnamese cuisine.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.