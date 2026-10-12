Philippines demonstrates its competitive edge in marine tourism resources... named Asia’s Leading Dive Destination at the 2026 WTA

The Philippines has been recognized for the strength of its marine tourism resources and its competitiveness as a world-class resort destination. At the recently held 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA), it was named Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for the eighth consecutive year.

The Philippines’ Department of Tourism said on the 12th that the country won awards in six categories at the 2026 WTA Asia, Oceania and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held on September 27 at CROSSROADS Maldives.

This year, the Philippines won Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for the eighth consecutive year, was named Asia’s Leading Beach Destination for the ninth time overall, and won Asia’s Leading Island Destination for the third consecutive year.

Boracay, one of the Philippines’ leading resort destinations, was named Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination for the third consecutive year, while the Philippines’ Department of Tourism won Asia’s Leading Tourist Board for the fourth time overall.

In addition, the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, became the first destination in the Philippines to be named Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

Dita Angara-Mathay, the Philippines’ tourism secretary, said, “Building on the achievements from these awards, we aim to further develop diving as one of the Philippines’ key tourism products in 2027. We plan to improve access to major dive destinations and make transportation and logistics more convenient, while strengthening promotional efforts to showcase the country’s outstanding marine and nature-based tourism resources.” She added, “We will continue to invest in training and capacity-building for tourism industry workers at diving and beach destinations, while enhancing the safety and security of both domestic and international travelers.” She stressed, “Our goal is to create a tourism environment where visitors can enjoy diving and a range of other water activities more safely and conveniently through efficient tourism services and improved connectivity between destinations.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.