KT&G holds results-sharing event for 'Sangsang Startup Camp,' a youth entrepreneurship support program

KT&G announced on the 12th that it had recently held a results-sharing event for its Sangsang Startup Camp program, which identifies and nurtures young entrepreneurs.

According to KT&G, the startup results-sharing event brought together 10 teams from the 10th cohort of Sangsang Startup Camp, selected last June, to share business models and achievements developed over about four months of expert mentoring, skills training and other support. The teams had an opportunity to attract investment by presenting their business models and future visions to venture capitalists attending the event, and strengthened their networks through exchanges with one another. The top three teams, selected as outstanding teams through expert evaluations, also received one-on-one, tailored advice from investment professionals on strategies for attracting investment.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Sangsang Startup Camp’s launch, this year’s event looked back on the program’s past decade and set out a new direction and vision for future support for young entrepreneurs, while also opening up the possibility of expanding ongoing support for the youth startup ecosystem.

A KT&G representative said, "We will spare no effort to support startups with creative ideas so they can operate their businesses on a stable footing and contribute to creating sustainable jobs."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.