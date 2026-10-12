Hoshino Resorts Tomamu promotes Hokkaido tourism at Korea-Japan Festival

Hoshino Resorts Tomamu has set out to attract tourists from South Korea. It is a resort complex combining accommodations with leisure and relaxation facilities. Its main attractions include Unkai Terrace, a scenic viewpoint at an elevation of approximately 1,088 meters; RISONARE Tomamu, comprising suites with every room measuring at least 100 square meters; and Tomamu The Tower. It also operates seasonal facilities, including the indoor wave pool Mina-Mina Beach, the open-air bath Kirin-no-yu, ski slopes in winter, and Ice Village.

Hoshino Resorts Tomamu said on the 12th that it took part in the Korea-Japan Festival 2026 in Seoul, held on the 10th at COEX Hall D in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, where it introduced Hokkaido’s natural scenery, activities, food and leisure facilities. The promotion focused on extending Hokkaido’s tourism appeal—which has been associated with winter ski trips—to summer and autumn as well. The approach was to showcase the resort’s diverse facilities and suggest ways to spread travel demand, which has been concentrated in particular seasons, across all four seasons. The Korea-Japan Festival is a private-sector cultural exchange event launched in 2005 to mark the 40th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan. This year, 19 Japanese local governments and 15 companies and organizations took part, operating a total of 53 booths.

Hoshino Resorts Tomamu also held a prize promotion in connection with the event. It created a special award for the festival’s official short-form video contest and gave one winning team a voucher for a two-night stay, including breakfast for two.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.