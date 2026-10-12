Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation shares results of ‘Arts for Local Communities’: “Diverse collaborations confirmed”

The Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation announced on the 12th that it had held the 2026 Chungnam Arts for Local Communities Midpoint Sharing Session and shared updates and results from projects being carried out jointly by local businesses, institutions and artists. The Chungnam Arts for Local Communities program supports artistic activities that reflect the characteristics of institutions and local communities through collaboration between artists and local businesses and institutions. This year, five institutions and organizations took part, including Korea Midland Power, Geumgang Culture Center, Seosan Medical Center, the incorporated association ARK, and Ryonghwa Culture Planning.

According to the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation, 30 stakeholders attended the results-sharing session held on the 6th. The program included presentations on the progress of each project, sharing feedback from Arts for Local Communities mentors, information on upcoming schedules and networking among participants. Geumgang Culture Center is running art education and exhibition programs themed around the forests and ecology of Buyeo, while Seosan Medical Center is producing a web drama and short-form videos centered on its Health Promotion Center. Korea Midland Power is carrying out “Switch On Art,” which invites elementary school students in the Boryeong area to express energy through various art forms, including painting, sound and voice. The incorporated association ARK is working to strengthen the performance skills of the Soundable Art Troupe, made up of people with developmental disabilities, and promote the troupe. Ryonghwa Culture Planning presented a project to document the stories of artists in Gyeryong City and turn them into video content, working with artists in fields including literature, visual art, vocal music and crafts.

A Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation representative said, “The midpoint sharing session confirmed that artists and institutions are developing a wide range of collaborations,” adding, “We will continue to provide support so that, during the remaining project period, these initiatives can lead to meaningful outcomes that connect local communities and the arts.”

Kim Se-hyeong, Reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.