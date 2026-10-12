“Recovery decisions for medical costs tied to unpaid health insurance premiums total around 380 billion won”... actual collection rate just ‘2.4%’

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Critics say a system intended to fill gaps in National Health Insurance is failing to deliver results. Recovery decisions for medical costs covered by the National Health Insurance Service after patients who had fallen behind on their premiums for a certain period received treatment but did not pay have reached hundreds of billions of won, yet the actual collection rate is just in the 2% range.

According to data submitted by Seo Young-seok of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee (Bucheon Gap, Gyeonggi Province; Democratic Party of Korea), the total amount of medical costs incurred during periods when benefits were restricted and ruled recoverable from 2022 through 2025 reached 387.4 billion won (398,065 cases). However, only 9.2 billion won had actually been collected by the end of June 2026, bringing the overall collection rate to just 2.38%.

Insurance benefits are restricted when people with income and assets above a certain level fall behind on their premiums six or more times. If they receive treatment during this period and do not settle their arrears, the National Health Insurance Service seeks to recover the treatment costs it covered as unjust enrichment. But the collection rate drops sharply over time: even for the 2022 decisions, made at least three years ago, it stood at just 4.25%, while the rate for decisions made in 2025 fell to 1.07%.

Meanwhile, the amount of arrears written off because they are virtually impossible to collect is also on the rise. Write-offs due to overseas relocation or long-term stays abroad grew from 4.16 billion won in 2022 to 20.67 billion won in 2024, before reaching 19.08 billion won in 2025. Foreign nationals accounted for 90.8% of the 2025 total, or 17.32 billion won. The National Health Insurance Service said the number of enrollees had increased since foreign nationals became subject to mandatory health insurance coverage in July 2019, and that cases meeting the write-off requirement of “three years having passed since departure” began to emerge in earnest in 2023.

Under current rules, if income or assets are identified within three years of approval of a write-off, the National Health Insurance Service cancels the write-off and resumes collection. However, cancellations of write-offs made due to overseas relocation or long-term stays abroad were extremely rare: 22 cases (33 million won) in 2024 and 16 (16 million won) in 2025. Of the 2025 cases, just eight (4 million won) involved Korean nationals and eight (12 million won) involved foreign nationals. The number of write-offs for foreign nationals staying abroad long-term also fluctuated, surging from 9,665 cases in 2023 to 30,749 in 2024, then dropping to 12,235 in 2025.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it was “improving the system through continuous monitoring” as part of its response to such arrears.

Seo Young-seok said, “People in difficult financial circumstances who are behind on their premiums should receive robust protection through installment payments and deferment of collection proceedings.” He also pointed out, “If benefits are restricted but only 2% of the treatment costs are recovered, it is effectively no different from the system not working at all.” He added, “A write-off does not make the fact of the arrears disappear,” stressing that “a system must urgently be put in place to strengthen the settlement of arrears before departure and actively track whether people hold assets and whether they re-enter the country during the three years after a write-off.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.