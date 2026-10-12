Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Professor Lee Hwa-young Receives Presidential Commendation on Mental Health Day for Contributions to Suicide Prevention

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Lee Hwa-young of the Department of Psychiatry at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital received a Presidential Commendation for contributions to improving public mental health and preventing suicide at the 2026 Mental Health Day Commemorative Ceremony, held at Peace & Park Convention in Seoul on the afternoon of the 8th.

As the principal investigator for the revision research on “See, Hear and Speak 2.0,” a Korean suicide prevention education program that helps identify and support people at risk of suicide at an early stage, Professor Lee oversaw its development and helped establish it as a leading suicide prevention program completed by at least 7 million people.

Professor Lee has also led community mental health initiatives, having served as director of the Gwacheon City Mental Health Welfare Center and the Cheonan City Suicide Prevention Center, among other roles. She currently heads the Mind Companion Center at the Chungnam Provincial Police Agency, supporting the mental health care and psychological recovery of police officers.

Professor Lee Hwa-young said, “I feel a great sense of responsibility to receive the Presidential Commendation,” adding, “I will continue to do my utmost to improve public mental health and prevent suicide.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Hwa-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.