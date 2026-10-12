Binggrae wraps up ‘2026 Gran Fondo,’ celebrating the joy of riding

Binggrae said on the 12th that it had successfully concluded the ‘2026 Binggrae Gran Fondo,’ held around Gongju on the 9th.

According to Binggrae, the Gran Fondo is a large-scale cycling event held on roads in and around Gongju, Buyeo and Cheongyang in South Chungcheong Province. It featured two courses: an approximately 113-kilometer Gran Fondo course and an approximately 106-kilometer Medio Fondo course.

When registration opened last August, around 10,000 people applied, and the 2,000 available spots filled in about one minute. As requests for additional spots continued to come in, Binggrae added 400 places, providing cycling enthusiasts with an opportunity to take part, the company said.

A variety of programs were held at the event for participants to enjoy alongside the cycling. A food zone featuring small businesses from the Gongju area served meals to participants, and event booths offering Binggrae products and souvenirs, as well as prize drawings and other activities, were also set up.

Binggrae’s decision to hold the Gran Fondo was rooted in Chairman Kim Ho-yeon’s interest in and affection for Baekbeom Kim Gu. Chairman Kim, the husband of Kim Gu’s granddaughter, has held cycling events in Gongju, where Magoksa Temple is located—a place where Kim Gu lived in seclusion and strengthened his resolve for the independence movement.

Binggrae said it plans to continue working in partnership with the local community through the event. The company said, “The full amount of the event registration fees will be donated in each participant’s name to meaningful initiatives in Gongju, Buyeo and Cheongyang.”

Se Hyung Kim, reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.