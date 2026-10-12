Hanwha M&S President Kim Dong-sun to launch tender offer for common shares... “Part of responsible management, aimed at enhancing shareholder value”

Kim Dong-sun, president and head of future strategy at Hanwha Machinery & Service Holdings (Hanwha M&S), will launch a tender offer for Hanwha M&S common shares. A tender offer is a process in which a buyer purchases existing shareholders’ shares at a price above the market price by offering a certain premium.

According to Hanwha M&S on the 12th, President Kim announced that he would make a tender offer for 16.06 million Hanwha M&S common shares from existing shareholders over 22 days through November 2. The offer price is 8,000 won per share, a 27% premium over the average share price over the past month (about 6,300 won). Compared with the closing price on the previous trading day (the 8th), 6,080 won, this represents a premium of about 32%, above the average premium for tender offers made over the past five years.

The shares sought in the tender offer represent about 19% of all common shares, and approximately 128.5 billion won in President Kim’s personal funds is expected to be used.

Hanwha M&S said the tender offer is intended to “enhance shareholder value” and “strengthen responsible management” among key executives, and actively reflects recent calls from many shareholders for new growth drivers and support for the share price. President Kim plans to pursue a range of measures, starting with this tender offer, to maximize shareholder benefits and strengthen responsible management.

A Hanwha M&S official said, “There is an aspect of the growth potential of Hanwha Group’s Tech and Life divisions that has not been fully reflected in the share price,” adding, “We expect President Kim’s tender offer to serve as a positive signal to the market and shareholders and significantly enhance shareholder and corporate value.”

Kim Se-hyeong, reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.