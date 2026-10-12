SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKT) to spotlight 'cultural artifacts' at T Factory Seongsu, pursue links with local tourism

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKT) is launching a project that uses its brand experience space in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, to connect cultural artifacts with local tourism. The plan goes beyond exhibition visits, aiming to build on visitors’ interest by encouraging them to visit local museums and tourist attractions.

According to SKT on the 12th, it is pursuing a public-private partnership project called “K-Treasure Trail” with the National Museum of Korea, the Visit Korea Committee and the Cultural Foundation of National Museum of Korea. The first program will be unveiled in November at SKT’s T Factory Seongsu.

The K-Treasure Trail project was planned in connection with “Visit Korea Year 2027–2029.” Its central aim is to introduce cultural artifacts to young people and foreign tourists visiting Seongsu, and use that as an opportunity to encourage visits to local museums and tourist attractions. The idea is to make the exhibition space a starting point for trips around the region.

SKT will provide the space and digital exhibition infrastructure at T Factory Seongsu and jointly plan exhibitions and content with the Visit Korea Committee. The National Museum of Korea will review the content, while the Cultural Foundation of National Museum of Korea will plan and produce collaborative products related to MU:DS, the museum merchandise brand.

The participating organizations plan to expand the project in stages through 2027. They aim to connect the cultural artifact experience that begins in Seongsu with visits to local museums, and also link up with local tourist attractions and small businesses to broaden tourism demand.

Yoon Jae-woong, head of Product & Brand at SKT, said, “Visitors to T Factory Seongsu will be able to discover the appeal of our cultural artifacts and experience trips around the region as well.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.