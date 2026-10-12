Korean Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine wraps up conference on preventing marathon injuries; Professor In Yong elected new president

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the number of people running marathons surging and the importance of preventing and treating related injuries coming to the fore, the Korean Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine organized an academic forum focused on these issues. The diverse program, which ranged from sharing real-world clinical cases by experts in the field to demonstrations of the latest endoscopic surgical techniques, drew considerable attention.

The Korean Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, headed by President Kim Jin-hwan, announced that it had successfully held its 47th Fall Academic Conference of 2026 at Daeyang AI Hall at Sejong University on September 19.

The conference took an in-depth look at ways to prevent and treat marathon injuries, whose importance has grown alongside the recent surge in the number of marathon runners. In addition to discussions of injuries by joint area, professional trainers active in the field were invited to share real cases of athletes’ injuries and recovery, adding practical value to the program.

Endoscopy was a major focus of the accompanying mini-symposium. Participants were given an opportunity for in-depth hands-on training in spinal endoscopy, which has recently attracted attention for its indications and excellent clinical outcomes, as well as endoscopy of the shoulder and knee joints. The sessions received a strong response from participants. The society said it plans to use this work to faithfully fulfill its social responsibility to train sports medicine specialists.

At the regular general assembly held that day, Professor In Yong of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea, was elected the society’s 33rd president, to lead it for the next year. In the inaugural address, the incoming president said, “I will promote academic exchanges at home and abroad to strengthen research capabilities to a world-class level,” adding, “I will strengthen links in frontline clinical care and train specialized personnel to establish a multidisciplinary, integrated treatment system.”

The Korean Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine actively promotes academic exchange in orthopedic sports medicine and educational activities for both professional athletes and amateur sports enthusiasts. In particular, through its official YouTube channel, it delivers accurate and useful medical information to the public in an accessible way and takes the lead in engaging with the public.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.