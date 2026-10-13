Cinnamon scents arrive with the chilly winds... New cinnamon drinks roll out, from coffee to kombucha

As cool breezes begin to blow, a steady stream of new drinks featuring warm, aromatic flavors is hitting the market. Cinnamon, with its sweet, cozy aroma, is drawing attention as a signature ingredient of the fall and winter seasons, expanding its reach beyond coffee and tea to fermented drinks. New products pair the bright freshness of fruit with cinnamon’s distinctive aroma to evoke the season, ranging from drinks meant to be enjoyed warm to cool, refreshing options.

◇ “TEAZEN Kombucha Orange Cinnamon.” Photo courtesy of TEAZEN

TEAZEN, a company specializing in health drinks, has introduced “TEAZEN Kombucha Orange Cinnamon,” which combines zesty orange with the subtle, cozy aroma of cinnamon. The product can be enjoyed both hot and iced, allowing kombucha—traditionally familiar as a cold drink—to be served warm as well. “TEAZEN Kombucha Orange Cinnamon” combines the fresh citrus notes of Brazilian oranges with cinnamon’s sweet, warm spice aroma. The company says that mixing it with hot water brings together the brightness of orange and the cozy scent of cinnamon, while serving it cold offers kombucha’s characteristic refreshing quality. Each stick contains 0 g of sugar and 18 kcal, keeping it light, and heat-resistant fourth-generation postbiotics have been added for easy everyday enjoyment.

◇ “Cinnamon Apple Crisp-flavored Coffee.” Photo courtesy of Nespresso

Global coffee brand Nespresso has launched “Cinnamon Apple Crisp-flavored Coffee,” inspired by apple crisp, a classic North American fall dessert. A blend of 100% Arabica beans from Brazil and Colombia is medium-dark roasted, then combined with cinnamon, baked apple and pastry notes to bring the sweet, aromatic flavor of a fall dessert to a cup of coffee. It can also be made into a Cinnamon Roll Apple Crisp Latte with milk, offering a new option for consumers who want to add seasonal flavor to their familiar coffee.

◇ Three drinks in the “Fall For Apple Sweet & Spiced” collection. Photo courtesy of Coffee Bean Korea

Coffee Bean Korea has also introduced three new fall drinks featuring apple and cinnamon. Under the “Fall For Apple Sweet & Spiced” theme, the drinks combine the sweetness of apple with spices such as cinnamon and ginger. They come in different forms—including lattes, tea and sparkling drinks—so customers can choose according to their preferences. The Apple Pie Cream Latte combines a base of apple, caramel and cinnamon with espresso and apple-caramel cream to evoke the flavor of apple pie. It is available hot or iced. Apple Spice Tea pairs apple with cinnamon and ginger for a warm tea suited to cool weather, while Sparkling Apple Spice combines apple, cinnamon and ginger with carbonation for both spicy flavor and a bright, refreshing fizz.

An industry representative said, “Cinnamon’s warm, aromatic image is effective in conveying the seasonality of fall and winter drinks, so products combining a variety of ingredients and ways of enjoying them continue to be introduced.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.